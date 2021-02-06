Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Injured Serena out of Barty clash as Halep, Kenin crash

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Romania's Simona Halep leaves the court after losing against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova during their Gippsland Trophy women's singles match in Melbourne on February 5, 2021. photo: AFP

Romania's Simona Halep leaves the court after losing against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova during their Gippsland Trophy women's singles match in Melbourne on February 5, 2021. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, FEB 5: Serena Williams pulled out of a semi-final clash against world number one Ashleigh Barty with a shoulder injury Friday, days before the Australian Open, while Simona Halep and Sofia Kenin both crashed to defeat.
Williams, 39, had ousted fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 in the Yarra Valley Classic but withdrew from the tournament hours later despite showing no ill effects during the match.
The American, who is aiming for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, has looked in ominous form in Melbourne thus far.
Barty now has a bye into the final where she will meet either two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza or Marketa Vondrousova.
World number three Naomi Osaka recovered from a shaky start to power past Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5, 6-1 in 76 minutes in the Gippsland Trophy, and will face fifth-ranked Elina Svitolina or Elise Mertens in the last four.
"She was a tricky opponent... I'm really relieved not to have to play a super-tiebreaker," said Osaka, who smashed 23 winners.
World number two Halep, however, slumped out after being thrashed by Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-1 in the Gippsland Trophy, where she appeared hampered by a lower back injury.
Halep strapped on a back brace after calling for medical attention after the first set in a lopsided contest lasting just one hour.
Six build-up tournaments for next week's Australian Open returned to action Friday after a coronavirus case at a designated tournament hotel halted play Thursday and forced hundreds of players and officials into isolation.  
Intermittent rain increased the backlog Friday, but to ease the congestion WTA clashes were reduced to two sets and a 10-point super tiebreaker instead of the traditional three sets.
World number 15 Muguruza has been in aggressive form in Melbourne, dropping just four games in two matches prior, and impressively hit the lines to run Australian Open champion Kenin ragged 6-2, 6-2.
"It's always better to know that you've played well here... and this is definitely the Happy Slam," said the Spaniard, using the Australian Open's nickname.
While she is showing the form that saw her rise to the top of the rankings in 2017, it's a different story for Kenin.      
The 22-year-old's return to the scene of her stunning Grand Slam breakthrough last year has been rocky, after playing just one set in her opener against Camila Giorgi, who retired hurt, and then surviving a three-set scare against fellow American Jessica Pegula.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Manr United striker Ighalo joins Saudi's
Djokovic beats Zverev as Nadal sidelined by injury
Tensions run high in Marseille before arrival of enemies PSG
Liverpool face must-win ManC test as bottom three cut adrift
Barca aim to crank up pressure on Atletico after rousing cup comeback
Injured Serena out of Barty clash as Halep, Kenin crash
Racquet-smashing, swearing Kyrgios suffers injury-hit defeat
South Africa 26-2 after rampant Nortje restricts Pakistan to 272


Latest News
Bangladesh declare 223-8, Mominul 10th Test ton set WI 395 target
Schoolboy killed as motorcycle hits bridge
Influential model predicts over 630,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by June 1
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Myanmar writes to Bangladesh explaining military takeover: FM
Mominul makes historic century
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
Bangladesh Embassy in Washington introduces passport-tracking system
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Most Read News
Death of ULAB student: Neha remanded
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
BNP to hold grand rally in 6 metropolitan cities
3 killed in Chattogram accident
WI 87 losing 3 wickets; Hosts dismisses overnight batsman Bonner
Derailment halts Sylhet's train services with other parts
China-India relations and their regional politics
Survival or formal schooling: Which comes first?
Myanmar is back to square one as military seizes power
Model mosque being built in Hatiya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft