Racquet-smashing, swearing Kyrgios suffers injury-hit defeat

MELBOURNE, FEB 5: Nick Kyrgios smashed a racquet and tossed it in the stands on his way to defeat in the Murray River Open Friday as he struggled with injury ahead of the Australian Open on Friday.The Australian showman was hampered by left knee pain during his 6-3, 6-4 loss to Croatia's Borna Coric and appeared on the verge of pulling out after the first set."I can't serve without pain... when I land it feels unstable," he told a trainer after the first set.He opted to continue but was given a warning for swearing, then demolished his racquet and threw it into the empty stands when broken on serve."I played three matches this week, which is exactly what I needed. Now I got a couple days, three or four or five days, to just relax a little bit, fine-tune a couple things, then see how it goes in the Oz Open."On a day when players backed up for a second match, after Thursday's schedule was suspended over a coronavirus case, Coric returned later for a quarter-final clash with Britain's Dan Evans but crashed 7-5, 7-6 (7/1). -AFP