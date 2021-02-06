Baridhara force Mohammedan to split point in BPL

Uttar Baridhara Club forced Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited to split point when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football held today at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

With the day's outcome, Mohammedan Sporting Club secured six points from six matches while Baridhara collected two points from five outings.

In the day's match, Uzbekistan midfielder Evgeniy Kochnev put Baridhara ahead converting a spot kick in the 18th minute while Malian forward Souleymane Diabate restored the parity for Mohammedan also from a penalty in the 45+1st minute of the match.

Uttar Baridhara Club will play their next match against Chittagong Abahani Limited on Monday (Feb. 8) at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) while Mohammedan Sporting Club will face Bangladesh Police Football Club on Tuesday (Feb.9) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Comilla. -BSS









