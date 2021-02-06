Video
Kings maintain supremacy in BPL

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Holders Bashundhara Kings maintained their supremacy in the league table of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football when they edged past Chittagong Abahani Limited by a solitary goal held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) here.
With the day's win, league leaders Bashundhara Kings maintained their solo lead in the points table with 18 points from six matches while the port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited remained their previous credit of seven points playing the same number of matches.
In the day's match, striker Mahbubur Rahman Sufil made all the difference scoring the only goal in the second half to secure Bashundhara's sixth successive victories in the league.
Both the teams launched attacks and counter attacks in the first half but could not take any lead. After the breather, Sufil finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Bashundhara in the 62nd minute of the match.
After that, Chittagong Abahani however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match but they failed to convert any goal lacks of proper finishing.
Bashundhara Kings played good football, especially in the second half, and notched their deserving victory while Chittagong Abahani were off-colored on the day.
Bashundhara Kings will play their next Match against Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra on Monday (Feb. 8) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Cumilla while Chittagong Abahani Limited will meet Uttar Baridhara Club on the same day at BNS.
Earlier, Bashundhara Kings made a winning start in the league beating Uttar Baridhara Club by 2-0 goals, defeated Bangladesh Police Football Club by 2-1 goals in the second match, edged past Brothers Union Club by 1-0 goal in the third match, blanked old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-0 goals in the fourth match and dumped Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited 4-1 in the fifth match.
On the other hand, Chittagong Abahani earlier beat Saif Sporting Club and Arambagh Krira Sangha both by identical margin of 1-0 goal and lost to Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 1-2 goals and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 0-1 goal. The port city team then played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Abahani Limited, Dhaka.
Saturday's matches: Arambagh Krira Sangha vs Saif Sporting Club at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj at 3 pm and Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club vs Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra at BNS 4 pm.    -BSS


