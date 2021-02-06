Tigers on comfort zone taking 218-run lead



Bangladesh's players celebrates after the dismissal of West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood(R) during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 5, 2021. photo: AFP

Tigers' were at 47 for three till the dusk of the day-3. Skipper Mominul Haque had been bating with 31 runs while Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten scoring 10 and will resume batting today.

Caribbean spinner Rakheem Cornwall stroke twice in his 1st over and the 2nd over of the innings to seize the wickets of opener Tamim Iqbal and one-down batsman Nazmul Hossain Shanto. Hosts were managed only run at that juncture. Both the southpaw batters accompanied golden ducks. Tamim's partner Shadman Islam Onik was preyed by speedster Shannon Gabriel scoring five runs.

Earlier in the morning, West Indians resumed batting from overnight's 75 for two and left arm spinner Taijul claimed Nkhrumah Bonner in the very first delivery of the day. Bonner returned dugout yet before adding anything to his previous day's 17 runs. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite recommenced batting with one short of a fifty and piled up 76 runs before being hunted by Nayeem Hasan.

Later on, middle-order batters of visiting side showed resistance to reduce distance with the home team's 1st innings total. Kyle Mayers played an ODI style innings of 40 off 65. Joshua Da Silva missed a half century for eight runs. Jermaine Blackwood, the 2nd highest Caribbean scorer, had gone with 68. Guests posted 253 runs losing five wickets but the next five wickets could purchase six runs only as they failed to read delusion of Mehidy Miraz and Nayeem Islam.

Miraz hauled four wickets while Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem and Taijul Islam shared rest six wickets equally among themselves.

Bangladesh thereby, got 171 run's lead as they piled up 430 runs in their 1st innings riding on the century of Miraz and well-backed by half centuries of Shakib Al Hasan (68) and Shadman (59). They must start acceleration on day-4 from the very early to add as many runs as they can staying minimum time in the middle to allow guests maximum time to bat on at 4th innings. Touring tent in the contrary, must be trying to wrap up opponents as quick as possible to keep the target at a reachable limit.













