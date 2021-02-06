Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India's Bumrah rues no saliva rule on flat Chennai deck

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

CHENNAI, FEB 5: India quick Jasprit Bumrah on Friday blamed a coronavirus ban on shining the ball with saliva for bowlers not getting more wickets against England on day one of the opening Test.
England finished on 263 for three with skipper Joe Root batting on 128 after completing his century in his 100th Test at the start of the four-match series in Chennai.
Bumrah, playing his first Test at home, claimed two wickets including Dom Sibley out lbw for 87 in the final over of the day as stumps were called.
But Bumrah, known as a yorker specialist, said it was tough to maintain the old ball without applying saliva - a practice that aids reverse swing.
"When the wicket is on flatter side, because of new COVID-19 rules, there are very limited options to shine the ball, so in India the ball gets scuffed easily," Bumrah told reporters.
"So to make the ball heavy you have to shine one side sometimes. With sweat it doesn't really serve the purpose. But these are the rules and we have to make do with what we have at the moment."
The International Cricket Council (ICC) last year implemented the ban at the peak of the pandemic after receiving medical advice that spit posed a COVID-19 transmission risk.
Bowlers traditionally get the ball to move in the air, deceiving the batsman, by shining one side using sweat or saliva.
The SG ball used in Indian Test matches and in use in Chennai became scuffed up after 40 overs. The second new ball is due after 80 overs in one innings of a five-day game.
Root and Sibley put on 200 runs for the third wicket to thwart the Indian bowling on what appeared to be a good batting wicket at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
"We are not trying to complain how the wicket is but trying to figure out the solutions and solve that," said Bumrah.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Manr United striker Ighalo joins Saudi's
Djokovic beats Zverev as Nadal sidelined by injury
Tensions run high in Marseille before arrival of enemies PSG
Liverpool face must-win ManC test as bottom three cut adrift
Barca aim to crank up pressure on Atletico after rousing cup comeback
Injured Serena out of Barty clash as Halep, Kenin crash
Racquet-smashing, swearing Kyrgios suffers injury-hit defeat
South Africa 26-2 after rampant Nortje restricts Pakistan to 272


Latest News
Bangladesh declare 223-8, Mominul 10th Test ton set WI 395 target
Schoolboy killed as motorcycle hits bridge
Influential model predicts over 630,000 COVID-19 deaths in US by June 1
BNP to hold protest rally Feb 8
Myanmar writes to Bangladesh explaining military takeover: FM
Mominul makes historic century
UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup
Bangladesh expects Boris Johnson's visit to celebrate diplomatic ties
Bangladesh Embassy in Washington introduces passport-tracking system
Bangladeshi worker killed in Malaysia by expatriate
Most Read News
Death of ULAB student: Neha remanded
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
BNP to hold grand rally in 6 metropolitan cities
3 killed in Chattogram accident
WI 87 losing 3 wickets; Hosts dismisses overnight batsman Bonner
Derailment halts Sylhet's train services with other parts
China-India relations and their regional politics
Survival or formal schooling: Which comes first?
Myanmar is back to square one as military seizes power
Model mosque being built in Hatiya
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft