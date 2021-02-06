

Shakib sustains injury on left thigh now

The injury was confirmed by an MRI scan on Friday morning, says a media release conveyed by BCB on Friday. He suffered a strain in a different region of his left thigh while fielding on day two.

Shakib started feeling discomfort while delivering his 3rd over on Thursday but the condition deteriorated after completing his 6th over and he left the ground with 12 overs to play on that day. He scored 68 runs with the bat and delivered wicket-less six overs to allow 16 runs.

The southpaw all-rounder earlier sustained injury on his right thigh on January 25 during the last clash of Bangabandhu ODI series and left the ground immediately. After intensive medication, the number one all-rounder becomes fit for action and resumed playing in the Test going on.

The BCB medical team will continue to treat and review his progress over the course of the first Test, confirmed the press release.











Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was not seen in action on day-3 of Chattogram Test due to niggle on left thigh that he sustained on Thursday while bowling.The injury was confirmed by an MRI scan on Friday morning, says a media release conveyed by BCB on Friday. He suffered a strain in a different region of his left thigh while fielding on day two.Shakib started feeling discomfort while delivering his 3rd over on Thursday but the condition deteriorated after completing his 6th over and he left the ground with 12 overs to play on that day. He scored 68 runs with the bat and delivered wicket-less six overs to allow 16 runs.The southpaw all-rounder earlier sustained injury on his right thigh on January 25 during the last clash of Bangabandhu ODI series and left the ground immediately. After intensive medication, the number one all-rounder becomes fit for action and resumed playing in the Test going on.The BCB medical team will continue to treat and review his progress over the course of the first Test, confirmed the press release.