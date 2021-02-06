A scholarship can do wonders for your study abroad





Australia is one of the common study destinations for Bangladeshi students. The Australian Government has a large scholarship program for international students at universities and other tertiary institutions around the country. Australia also known as Paradise for international students because of its world-class educational institutions & opportunities.

Today we are going to talk with some dreamers from our country who have availed that opportunity to study with the scholarship at the top ranked universities in Australia.

Abu Sayeed Md Nasif - Deakin University, Australia - Master of Engineering Abu Sayeed Md Nasif

- Deakin University, Australia

- Master of Engineering I started dreaming of studying abroad from my university life. I grew up in my hometown Sylhet. There were very few opportunities to enroll in the field where I have studied. The desire to study abroad grew from that particular place. My goal was to study in Canada or Australia, or the USA. However, I don't have any idea regarding the foreign education application procedure and other processes. So, I had decided to go for a foreign education consultancy agency. Through them, I came to know about the opportunity to study in the best universities in these countries. Eventually, I get the opportunity to enroll in the Master's in Electrical and Renewable Energy with Full Free Scholarship at Deakin University Australia. It is too difficult to sort out the proper scholarship opportunities in countries like Australia and Canada. However, my education consultancy agency PFEC Global has helped me the most.

I got my visa but I had attended the online classes as the flights are not open in Australia due to pandemic. As soon as the flights open, I will fly to attend my classes at Deakin University physically.

One particular piece of advice for the students who want to go abroad to study "you should research on your own and get advice from an expert. Besides, try to improve your English Language skills. You must have for the IELTS exam to apply in foreign countries."

Abu Sayeed Md Nasif - Deakin University, Australia - Master of Engineering Abdullah Al Noman - Swinburne University of Technology - Master of Information Technology From a very young age, I liked to meet people from different cultures, from different countries and share knowledge with one another. I completed my HSC in Bangladesh and moved to Malaysia to earn my bachelor's degree. After finishing my studies there, I came back to the country. I already determined I would complete my master's in Australia. I knew that Australia is offering scholarships at Masters's level. However, I didn't know a way to avail of that. In addition, I didn't want to go through with that complicated process due to my other engagements. So, I decided to go to an agency that can take care of everything and specialize in Australia. One of my friends suggested an education consultancy agency name PFEC Global. After doing IELTS and submitting all the documents, I get the opportunity to study with a 75per cent scholarship.

The best thing about PFEC Global is that they do not take any extra charges, and the financial matters are done entirely through direct communication with the University and the Embassy.

For those who dream of studying abroad, the only suggestion is though there are so many options, the priority should be to decide which country they want to go to. Apart from this, try to maintain a moderate CGPA at the undergraduate level. As well as having a record of extracurricular activities will add some extra value.

Mehazabin Zaman Sarkar -Swinburne University of Technology-Bachelor of Business Mehazabin Zaman Sarkar -Swinburne

University of Technology Bachelor of Business My parents always wanted me to complete my graduation from abroad. So, I started preparing myself to achieve that goal after my HSC. However, I had no idea about the whole admission, visa, and scholarship process. Then my father took me to PFEC Global. The rest of the things were guided by them. later I had got the opportunity to study at the Swinburne University of Technology in Accounting with a 75per cent scholarship.

Since getting admission at the Bachelor level and getting a scholarship is a little bit complex, you can't keep any gap in your preparation. If you have a good IELTS score, English proficiency, you will also get a chance to achieve your goal.

