Celebrate your Valentine’s Day in safe place

Dhaka regency: This Valentine's Day, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort offers City's most happening event for those who wants to surprise their loved ones with a selection of exceptional dining experiences especially made for the sweet occasion on the Skyline.

For lovebirds who want to celebrate romance in the great outdoors, the hotel presents 'The Valentine on the Skyline' - with an exclusive Valentine Buffet dinner at the hotel's popular rooftop garden Restaurant "Grill on the Skyline", Where guests can enjoy the evening with the sparkling candlelit ambiance to the rhythm of the Live Music with valentine special drink and heart shape cake. On that very special day, the restaurant will be an ocean of red to heat up the romantic mood and make the evening a night to remember. The hotel's notable swimming pool will be adorned in Valentine's Day-themed decorations exclusively for couples seeking a romantic and dreamy ambiance. One of the attractions of 'The Valentine on the Skyline' is the arrangement of a 'Best Couple award", where the reward will be very exclusive and special.

Overlooking the Water Garden Pond, couples may also avail another outdoor dining option at our scenic Water Garden Terrace. An open air candle light international dinner buffet awaits including music, door prizes, giveaways, flower displays and a photo booth.

Indoor dining options include a sumptuous Italian Dinner Buffet with fruit carving stations at the Hotel's Water Garden Brasserie. Couples will savor the taste of delectable Italian Cuisine from Tuscany, Lombardy and Sicily regions accompanied by Italian music.

Famous for the touch of local traditions and homely interior décor, Spice & Rice offers delectable South Asian Set Dinners. Dine like the Nawabs with the taste of local delicacies offered at affordable prices. Traditional sweets platter will be served with compliments.

Best of all and twice as nice - all dining guests will be entitled to access Valentine's Clubbing Sensations free of charge.

Enjoy live music by a rocking band, who will set the stage on fire! Experience a fashion show including light and laser animations. Dance the night away as we promise an amped up Valentine's for couples and singles alike organized by Mati Entertainment.

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel: Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is offering several exciting and unique experiences starting from romantic buffet dinner to signature set menus and amazing staycation room packages.

To discover the magic of Valentine's Day, Renaissance Dhaka has designed a romantic staycation package.

This package includes staying in a Superior King Room, with complimentary breakfast for couples, complimentary use of the gym and swimming pool, 25 percent discount in Spa, welcome drinks, and late check out the facility.

For those who are looking for a delicious experience on that day, they have the opportunity to indulge at the hotel's all-day dining restaurant - BAHAR. A scrumptious dinner spread will be available from 6:15 PM to 8:45 PM and 9:15 pm to 11:30 pm.

Diners can also go for a five-course menu at SEAR, the hotel's fine dining restaurant. Couples can enjoy a view of the city from level 18 while enjoying their meal. In SEAR restaurant - one winner couple get a chance to win an Air Ticket (DHK - CTG- DHK) couple ticket from NOVOAIR, second couple winners will get an exclusive couple outfit from NOIR. Total 02 couple winners will be selected on this day.

