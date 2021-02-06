

Embrace ‘Bashanta’ in festive way

Pohela Falgun falls on February 13 in the English calendar. This day is marked as a celebration called the Boshonto Utshob. Boshonto is the final season among the six seasons of Bangladesh. People of all ages take preparations to celebrate Pohela Falgun with blissful festivities around the city. Women and little girls adorn themselves in 'Bashonti' coloured (yellow or orange) attires and flower crowns in their hair. Young men wear colourful panjabi pajamas to welcome the new season with love and laughter.

At the end of winter, the mind-boggling Fagun appears with the message of spring. In this time nature is transformed into a new manifestation by removing the filth of winter. People's minds also became happy at this time.

Bengalis are waiting for the day to be celebrated in a different way but the pandemic situation this year, makes the whole thing bit complicated. In restricted way, the people now would have to celebrate the day.

The celebration however remains incomplete without new clothes, and, so the top fashion house of Bangladesh bring new spring collection.

Spring means the scattering of colors around nature. For this reason, spring attracts everyone differently. Young people are looking forward to embrace this form of spring. Anjan's holds special events every year to celebrate this spring festival.

Anjan's in this spring came with little bit innovative way. They brought up exciting collections of Punjabi, shirts, waist, sari, salwar kameez, ladies tops for boys and girls. There are also special arrangements for children and teenagers. Floral and geometric motifs have been chosen as the theme. Various bright colors including yellow, orange, Bashonti, and green are predominant. There are also many variations in the design. Cotton, linen cotton, voile and slab cotton have been chosen as fabrics. Screen print, block print, embroidery and embroidery have been brought up as the medium. In addition, a new collection of jewelry is available this spring.

Rang Bangladesh, has brought up a touch of Falgun in the spring festival, bringing up clothes and all other items on the occasion.

Every spring outfit was lit up with the colours like golden, Gerua, Paste Peach, Light Green as well as Lemon Yellow, Orange, Tea, Turquoise, Paste, Magenta and Red.

The floral motifs are mainly traditional dresses and the collection has an aesthetic mix of fusion. Originally cotton and viscose or linen fabrics were used throughout the collection. Cotton and half silk have also been used in sarees. Clothing design has been enhanced using various value added media. These include hand embroidery, book prints, screen prints, as well as embroidery work.

Fashion house Le Reeve also launched their unique set of collections. The delicate floral designs inspired by a whole new Falgun!

Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, said: "Covid-19 taught us a lot. Interest for decent colors along with always our favorite bright has grown as the utility of clothing and the suitability of wearing it on multiple occasions. This Falgun collection has sustainable styles to be worn throughout the year. The latest collection's color palette uses a variety of shades like algae green, yellowish-brown, bright yellow, ash, pink, orange, maroon, black, and blue. A variety of bright spring flowers such as sunflowers, tulips, cherries, poppies as well as Eastern Botanic, Floral Tidy Form, Folk Floral and various shades of green leaves have been worked on. Apart from the nature of spring, another attraction is the trendy Ikkat print. This viscose, Faille, muslin, cotton, and half silk, and knit garments can be worn at Falgun events as along with any occasion throughout the year."

Bishwo Rang always plans to arrange festive activities according to different festivals. In their arrangement for this year-the colors red, orange, yellow, and white are the principal symbols of love and spring. In order to celebrate Bashanto festival.













