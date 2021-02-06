Video
Saturday, 6 February, 2021, 2:46 PM
Home Women's Own

Some fruits that women of all ages must include in their diet

Published : Saturday, 6 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Women\'s Own Desk

Some fruits that women of all ages must include in their diet

Tomatoes: Tomatoes are an excellent source of the antioxidant lycopene. They are known to protect women against the formation and spread of cancer cells, moreover, preventing heart-related disease. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, women consuming greater amounts of lycopene are more likely to look younger. Additionally, higher lycopene intake is also associated with a healthier dietary pattern. There was another study published in the same journal that stated, tomato product intake has been associated with a reduced risk of several cancer sites, particularly malignancies of the lung and the stomach. To make the most of lycopene antioxidant, consume cooked tomatoes, as it is the most convenient way to benefit from lycopene. You can also opt for juice, puree or sauce (fresh, not sweetened).
Side effects of tomatoes: Tomatoes are an excellent source of the antioxidant lycopene.
Papaya: Papaya is packed with various health benefiting properties. It is a rich source of vitamin A, C, folate and different phytochemicals. It contains papain, a compound that can cure indigestion and other glycaemic index tract sicknesses. Compared to its other counterparts, papaya has a higher amount of beta-carotene. Sweet-tasting papaya is the perfect solution to problems like diabetes, heart diseases, bloating, etc. This delectable tropical fruit can be used ripe, unripe or dried.
Guava: Guava provides 228.3 grams of vitamin C in just 100 grams of serving as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) nutrition chart. This tropical fruit is often neglected due to its stiffness and seeds. However, the health benefits offered by this fruit are quite exceptional. Studies have proven that guava helps improve blood sugar levels and reduces insulin resistance. The high levels of potassium and soluble fibre contribute to the betterment of heart health. It is also known to reduce the intensity of the pain during menstrual cramps. To improve mental health, eye sight, complexion and metabolism, the consumption of this little fruit can do wonders.
Guava provides 228.3 grams of vitamin C in just 100 grams of serving.
Apples: Apples are rich in pectin fibre, which is known to help lower the body's absorption of excess dietary fats. This helps you feeling full for longer. Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood says, "Fibre takes the longest to digest, which helps you keep satiated and prevents you from bingeing on other fattening and sugar-laden foods. In the long run, this aids in weight loss." Moreover, it is believed that including apple in daily diet helps in keeping heart-related issues at bay. A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was found that women who regularly ate apples were found to have a 13 to 22 percent lower risk of coronary disease than those who didn't bite into the crunchy fruit.

Apples are rich in pectin fibre.


