

Rozina on way to ‘new dream’ with 13 entrepreneurs

She is the first person in Bangladesh to start a website promotion with the idea of 'working together in ten with low investment'. Where everyone will go one step further to create their own product as a brand with the support of everyone. She also showcased her talent with the idea of innovation by creating a marketplace on an online platform where 13 entrepreneurs can display their products and shoppers will find a variety of products on a single page. All the necessary things can be found on one website.

"After quitting my job, I started my own business with little capital," Rozina said. "The beginning was through the re-union of the school, on the advice of an elder sister. Then I started the Designer Collection Facebook page. Step by step, we improve ourselves little by little, see different places, improve our thinking style and start our own small factory through partnership."

Asked how the business platform created by Rozina started working at the very beginning, she said, "We had to overcome many obstacles at first." It has been seen that the customer did not believe, even if he took the product, it would come back, before he did not pay, then people were not so confident in online shopping. I had to survive those shocks. At that time I got a lot of support from all around me."

She said the designer collection online business started almost five years ago. "Here we are dealing with all kinds of hand book print products, blanket dresses, bed sheets, curtains, sarees, children's clothing, various kinds of products, seasonal products when we are working with the products that are in high demand. I am trying to give products that are saturated in people's budget."

Regarding the demand for clothing, she said, "Our cotton collection is sold throughout the year. Its demand is the highest. Our designs are unique. Since we design ourselves our designs have never been out of stock. We work with about 200/250 designs. Here we work with such a dense design that no one else can copy and create. From these places we are unique, we have been able to hold our place. Not every month is sold somehow." Entrepreneur Rozina also spoke about the pros and cons of the business during Covid-19 time.

"There has been no downturn in business even though we feared about it. The demand was quite good. There was best sale during Eid," she said. She also said about the market place created by Rozina in the near future, "My dream is to keep up the business. I want to keep me motivated. I want to spread without limitation, so that we can give everyone the product according to their needs. I have a penchant for these things. I want to introduce myself as a trainer. I also want to introduce the designer collection as a brand."

















