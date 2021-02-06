

Time management tips for career women

Nevertheless, I cannot help but ponder over the dilemma of how to organize my daily activities effectively during the advent of this new normal. And this issue pursues me to explore the concept of time management. The following guidelines are of great help in mastering the art of time management, especially for the aspiring females who are working hard to build a career of their own.

The magic of prioritization: According to the American author James Clear, "In our age of constant distraction, it's stupidly easy to split our attention between what we should be doing and what society bombards us with,". In short, nowadays it is not very difficult to get distracted easily and engage in procrastination such as checking the funny video that one of our friends has posted on social media. Hence, the effective strategy is to prioritize the tasks that should be done immediately and the tasks that can wait to be completed. One such trick that I find helpful is to divide the tasks or works into groups, for example:

* Group A: The tasks need to be accomplished immediately

* Group B: The tasks although important can be left for later or another day

* Group C: The tasks that do not need much attention and can wait for a little longer.

The goal is to maintain a proper daily routine and organize your tasks or errands according to their importance.

Planning ahead and MIT: Not even three or four months ago, I used to wake up with a disturbed mind that was filled with the thoughts of what to do next. Planning ahead is a critical part of time management and I had learned it the hard way. Traditionally, we plan for the week ahead but it is more effective to plan and organize tasks for the next day. In this way, any changes made in the pre-planned schedule can be dealt with more consciously. Furthermore, planning ahead can help us to collect the resources that are required to complete a task and spare us the trouble of getting worried about meeting the deadline at the last minute. We all have our own distinctive routines and most of us do not feel the same level of energy at the same time of the day. Some of us are early birds, while others prefer to stay as the night owls. Thus, you should know your most important tasks aka MIT for the day, and need to complete them in accordance with the efficiency level that you have.

Have a to-do list: As the saying goes, "before you eat the elephant, make sure you know what parts you want to eat", which means to know what is on your agenda. Having a clear picture of your goals is directly linked to living a more fulfilling life. Jotting down your upcoming tasks, goals, or errands in a simple notebook or notepad will help work as a reminder for you, even if you forget them somehow. Moreover, a list also helps you to assess or monitor your own accomplishments or progress. And who can resist the satisfaction of ticking off the task that needs to be accomplished.

Learning to say 'No': The art of saying no assertively can save you from getting involved in some dreaded unwanted tasks. For example, you are on a deadline but you are asked to help your colleague or even your boss with an errand that can be done later. Just say no and invest your complete focus on your assigned task-that said person can be helped later. By any means, do not let yourself fall into the trap of perfectionism as this trap has never done anyone any good. Being realistic and kind to yourself is the key to avoid perfectionism.

At the end of the day, it is vital to set aside some time for yourself. Listen to music, meditate or read the book you love-the intention is to slow down and let your body and mind relax. The major learning from 2020 is the importance of living a mindful life. We all have to live our own life so why not live it more consciously using the skill of time management.





The pandemic had created invisible barriers among us. It compelled us to take a break from the outside world and stay indoors; take refuge in the quiet of the four walls that we know to be as our homes. However, the so-called airy silence of the city is about to end, and the hustling and bustling of life is about to begin as the government has announced the reopening of educational institutions as well as other workplaces of our country. Though I will miss the days of my solitude with the beginning of in-person classes, I cannot be more elated to enjoy the company of my friends, teachers, and of course the regular citizens of Dhaka city.Nevertheless, I cannot help but ponder over the dilemma of how to organize my daily activities effectively during the advent of this new normal. And this issue pursues me to explore the concept of time management. The following guidelines are of great help in mastering the art of time management, especially for the aspiring females who are working hard to build a career of their own.The magic of prioritization: According to the American author James Clear, "In our age of constant distraction, it's stupidly easy to split our attention between what we should be doing and what society bombards us with,". In short, nowadays it is not very difficult to get distracted easily and engage in procrastination such as checking the funny video that one of our friends has posted on social media. Hence, the effective strategy is to prioritize the tasks that should be done immediately and the tasks that can wait to be completed. One such trick that I find helpful is to divide the tasks or works into groups, for example:* Group A: The tasks need to be accomplished immediately* Group B: The tasks although important can be left for later or another day* Group C: The tasks that do not need much attention and can wait for a little longer.The goal is to maintain a proper daily routine and organize your tasks or errands according to their importance.Planning ahead and MIT: Not even three or four months ago, I used to wake up with a disturbed mind that was filled with the thoughts of what to do next. Planning ahead is a critical part of time management and I had learned it the hard way. Traditionally, we plan for the week ahead but it is more effective to plan and organize tasks for the next day. In this way, any changes made in the pre-planned schedule can be dealt with more consciously. Furthermore, planning ahead can help us to collect the resources that are required to complete a task and spare us the trouble of getting worried about meeting the deadline at the last minute. We all have our own distinctive routines and most of us do not feel the same level of energy at the same time of the day. Some of us are early birds, while others prefer to stay as the night owls. Thus, you should know your most important tasks aka MIT for the day, and need to complete them in accordance with the efficiency level that you have.Have a to-do list: As the saying goes, "before you eat the elephant, make sure you know what parts you want to eat", which means to know what is on your agenda. Having a clear picture of your goals is directly linked to living a more fulfilling life. Jotting down your upcoming tasks, goals, or errands in a simple notebook or notepad will help work as a reminder for you, even if you forget them somehow. Moreover, a list also helps you to assess or monitor your own accomplishments or progress. And who can resist the satisfaction of ticking off the task that needs to be accomplished.Learning to say 'No': The art of saying no assertively can save you from getting involved in some dreaded unwanted tasks. For example, you are on a deadline but you are asked to help your colleague or even your boss with an errand that can be done later. Just say no and invest your complete focus on your assigned task-that said person can be helped later. By any means, do not let yourself fall into the trap of perfectionism as this trap has never done anyone any good. Being realistic and kind to yourself is the key to avoid perfectionism.At the end of the day, it is vital to set aside some time for yourself. Listen to music, meditate or read the book you love-the intention is to slow down and let your body and mind relax. The major learning from 2020 is the importance of living a mindful life. We all have to live our own life so why not live it more consciously using the skill of time management.