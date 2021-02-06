

Owls’ hooting in memory

Ever since the night-owl-couple

Bunked off the branch of a tree

Next to windows of my room

In the last receding winter

Their hooting melted in the mist of nature.



Over a year I waited for their hooting

Hoping they would appear any night with melody

That I savoured nightlong in last wintry nights

Coiling me under the comfort of a heavy quilt.



Every night I lend my ears

In the silence of running wintry night

To the pleasure of hearing owl's hooting

And hear only screeching sound of

Other nocturnal avian in the thick of night

Except to hooting of owls of my longing.



I imagine, the owl-couple that I knew a year back

Have gone to distant greenwood

And holidaying in pomp and pleasure

In the rhythm of waltzing sway of tree branches.







With their night vision gift of nature's goggles

They seem to be busy now preying on small reptiles & insects

To gobble them with their culinary delight

With releasing barb of satisfaction

Like Discovery's Bear Grylls

Without gushing hooting from their mouth

That I long for hearing from them.



With denuding the tree next to my windows

By a topiarianartist in the recent past

That I watched with deep agony

Owl's perching ground is apparently gone

Leaving no chance for me

To listen to charm of whooping in the tree branch.



Without losing hope once for all

I cherish to hear the hooting even in dream

While they are in cross-country flight

At the dead of night

In the fly past spree overlapping my windows.



Even if the owls do not come back any more

With their symphony of night long whooping

Their wintry night rendition

Will remain abuzz in my fading memory for long.



The poet is a former Civil Servant















Ever since the night-owl-coupleBunked off the branch of a treeNext to windows of my roomIn the last receding winterTheir hooting melted in the mist of nature.Over a year I waited for their hootingHoping they would appear any night with melodyThat I savoured nightlong in last wintry nightsCoiling me under the comfort of a heavy quilt.Every night I lend my earsIn the silence of running wintry nightTo the pleasure of hearing owl's hootingAnd hear only screeching sound ofOther nocturnal avian in the thick of nightExcept to hooting of owls of my longing.I imagine, the owl-couple that I knew a year backHave gone to distant greenwoodAnd holidaying in pomp and pleasureIn the rhythm of waltzing sway of tree branches.With their night vision gift of nature's gogglesThey seem to be busy now preying on small reptiles & insectsTo gobble them with their culinary delightWith releasing barb of satisfactionLike Discovery's Bear GryllsWithout gushing hooting from their mouthThat I long for hearing from them.With denuding the tree next to my windowsBy a topiarianartist in the recent pastThat I watched with deep agonyOwl's perching ground is apparently goneLeaving no chance for meTo listen to charm of whooping in the tree branch.Without losing hope once for allI cherish to hear the hooting even in dreamWhile they are in cross-country flightAt the dead of nightIn the fly past spree overlapping my windows.Even if the owls do not come back any moreWith their symphony of night long whoopingTheir wintry night renditionWill remain abuzz in my fading memory for long.The poet is a former Civil Servant