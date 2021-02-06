

Pain

Pain, pain, and pain

he can still remember everything

and it still kills him every time

as is waiting for her with a heart of pain.



he can still remember everything

how she treats him

how he feels about her

but don't know where the gap is!



he cannot love anyone else

the way he loves her

it's just impossible…

so, if she could read his mind

she must be in…



'That pain in love can't be defined in words

until it is not experienced.'



The poet is assistant professor of English at northern University Bangladesh



