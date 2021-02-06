|
Pain
|
Pain, pain, and pain
he can still remember everything
and it still kills him every time
as is waiting for her with a heart of pain.
he can still remember everything
how she treats him
how he feels about her
but don't know where the gap is!
he cannot love anyone else
the way he loves her
it's just impossible…
so, if she could read his mind
she must be in…
'That pain in love can't be defined in words
until it is not experienced.'
The poet is assistant professor of English at northern University Bangladesh