Message to the beings of other planets

I don't like to stand the test of time,

I don't like to drink the cup of bliss;

I am simply an Arcadian soul living

In a horrible den, counting days for final

Journey. At dead of night, I hear the roar

of time and terrible laughter of the giants

Whose red-shot eyes frighten me, even the

Bellicose races of this planet. Where these





Invisible souls live in, we know not, we

only know they are the denizens of other

planets. They come in silent steps and go

Away furtively. We hardly see their

pigtail; they are more intelligent, more

Doughty they evanesce in the wink of

An eye. May-be, they live in a planet

Hundred or thousand light years away from





Us. Oh the mighty beings, don't boast of

your might, power and prowess, technical know-how

And divine skill. We're acquiring the

Super natural technique and know-how by leaps and bounds

And we hope, we'll earn all divine wit and

Wisdom, gnosis, to strike you in the years to

come; we'll gaily stroll on the banks of the

Rivers, shores of the seas and oceans, fields





Of the meadows and pastures all 'll be prostrate

And subservient. You'll bow down to us

In cringing way. We'll sing the hymns

of God as well as the songs of the people of this

Planet and galaxy. Stop voyage, try no more

To conquer us. Don't try to face deadly foes

And horrible opponents from this galaxy.

Oh aliens, we're getting presage from our





Ethereal telescope about your plans and programs

for this graceful and beautiful planet; still

you're wavering, your inroads may-be within a

century or more than that, but it is must.

In our gnosis everything is being transparent

Through the lofty pantheism and divine

commune. We're girding up our loins to baffle

your heathenish, monstrous and brute onslaughts.







