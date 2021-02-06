|
Message to the beings of other planets
|
I don't like to stand the test of time,
I don't like to drink the cup of bliss;
I am simply an Arcadian soul living
In a horrible den, counting days for final
Journey. At dead of night, I hear the roar
of time and terrible laughter of the giants
Whose red-shot eyes frighten me, even the
Bellicose races of this planet. Where these
Invisible souls live in, we know not, we
only know they are the denizens of other
planets. They come in silent steps and go
Away furtively. We hardly see their
pigtail; they are more intelligent, more
Doughty they evanesce in the wink of
An eye. May-be, they live in a planet
Hundred or thousand light years away from
Us. Oh the mighty beings, don't boast of
your might, power and prowess, technical know-how
And divine skill. We're acquiring the
Super natural technique and know-how by leaps and bounds
And we hope, we'll earn all divine wit and
Wisdom, gnosis, to strike you in the years to
come; we'll gaily stroll on the banks of the
Rivers, shores of the seas and oceans, fields
Of the meadows and pastures all 'll be prostrate
And subservient. You'll bow down to us
In cringing way. We'll sing the hymns
of God as well as the songs of the people of this
Planet and galaxy. Stop voyage, try no more
To conquer us. Don't try to face deadly foes
And horrible opponents from this galaxy.
Oh aliens, we're getting presage from our
Ethereal telescope about your plans and programs
for this graceful and beautiful planet; still
you're wavering, your inroads may-be within a
century or more than that, but it is must.
In our gnosis everything is being transparent
Through the lofty pantheism and divine
commune. We're girding up our loins to baffle
your heathenish, monstrous and brute onslaughts.