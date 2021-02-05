

HC asks PBI to submit updated progress report by May 6

The court, however, refused to grant bail to detained accused Motaleb Mia Wasim in the case filed over his active involvement in the murder in June of 2016.

It also asked Santosh Kumar Chakma, Inspector of PBI and the Investigation Officer of the case, to submit the charge sheet before the trial court soon.

The HC said it will not give any time limit to the investigation officer at this stage for completing the investigation.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman kept the bail petition stand over (waiting for hearing) after hearing on a progress report filed by the IO of the case.

Lawyer Sankar Prasad Dey argued for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the State.

DAG Bappi placed a report on the progress of investigation into the murder case before the bench.

In the report, the IO said the investigation into the case is at the final stage. It needs some time to submit the charge sheet of the case to the trial court.

Citing from the progress report, DAG Bappi told the HC that bail petitioner Motaleb has confessed to his involvement in the murder.

Earlier on January 31 this year, the PBI submitted a progress of probe into the case. On December 2 last year, the HC asked the PBI to submit a report on the progress of the investigation into the murder case.

Mitu was brutally stabbed and shot dead by a group of professional killers in front of her son near her house in Chittagong city's GEC area in broad daylight on June 5 in 2016.

Later, Babul Akter lodged a case accusing unidentified persons with the Panchlaish Police Station in the city.

Law enforcers reportedly arrested five persons -- Motaleb Mia Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Ehteshamul Haque alias Bhola, Md Shahjahan and Saidul Sikder Shakur.

Of the accused in the murder case, Nurul Islam Rashed and Nur Nabi were killed in 'gunfights' with police in July 2016 in Chittagong, while the whereabouts of Musa and another accused Kalu are still unknown.

Although the police claimed Musa went into hiding, his wife Panna Akhter claimed that plainclothes men detained him and his brother Sakur in the Bandar area of Chittagong on June 2 in 2016.

