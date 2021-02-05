HC starts hearing on  Sayedee’s petition

The High Court (HC) started hearing on a revision petition filed by convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayedee challenging the lower court order

that framed charges against him in a case filed for embezzling Tk 1.27 crore from Islamic Foundation's Zakat Fund.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Thursday fixed February 11 for further hearing on the revision petition.

Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali accompanied by lawyer Muzahedul Islam Shahin argued for Sayedee and lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney Gereral Md Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the State.

Sayedee, a Jamaat-e-Islami leader, submitted the revision petition on January 31 through lawyer Muzahedul Islam Shahin with the HC seeking stay on the trial proceedings of the case against him.

On January 11, a Dhaka court framed charges against Sayedee and five others in the case.

Lawyer Muzahedul Islam told the journalists that there is no evidence against Sayedee of transacting and embezzling any money from Islamic Foundation's Zakat Fund and there was no mention of his name in the first information report and charge sheet of the case.

Investigation Officer Wazed Ali Gazi recorded statements of 25 witnesses of the case who did not mention the name of Sayedee, he said, adding that the embezzlement case was filed in order to harass him.

Islamic Foundation's Finance and Accounting Director Aiyub Ali Chowdhury filed the case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on May 24, 2010.

Wajed Ali Gazi, an Assistant Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission, filed the charge sheet in the case on April 30, 2012.

Sayedee, now in Kashimpur jail-1, was convicted for life until death for crimes against humanity during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.





