Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Zakat Fund Embezzlement

HC starts hearing on  Sayedee’s petition

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) started hearing on a revision petition filed by convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayedee challenging the lower court order
that framed charges against him in a case filed for embezzling Tk 1.27 crore from Islamic Foundation's Zakat Fund.
The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Thursday fixed February 11 for further hearing on the revision petition.
Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali accompanied by lawyer Muzahedul Islam Shahin argued for Sayedee and lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney Gereral Md Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the State.
Sayedee, a Jamaat-e-Islami leader, submitted the revision petition on January 31 through lawyer Muzahedul Islam Shahin with the HC seeking stay on the trial proceedings of the case against him.
On January 11, a Dhaka court framed charges against Sayedee and five others in the case.
Lawyer Muzahedul Islam told the journalists that there is no evidence against Sayedee of transacting and embezzling any money from Islamic Foundation's Zakat Fund and there was no mention of his name in the first information report and charge sheet of the case.
Investigation Officer Wazed Ali Gazi recorded statements of 25 witnesses of the case who did not mention the name of Sayedee, he said, adding that the embezzlement case was filed in order to harass him.
Islamic Foundation's Finance and Accounting Director Aiyub Ali Chowdhury filed the case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on May 24, 2010.
Wajed Ali Gazi, an Assistant Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission, filed the charge sheet in the case on April 30, 2012.
Sayedee, now in Kashimpur jail-1, was convicted for life until death for crimes against humanity during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC asks PBI to submit updated progress report by May 6
Bumper production of cauliflowers brings smile to farmers
Influential people stockpile empty toxic chemical drums
HC starts hearing on  Sayedee’s petition
UN wants to ‘make sure’ Myanmar coup fails: Guterres
Standard Bank’s ex-MD, 7 others sued
Tk 75m financial irregularity at DU unearthed
Tarique  jailed for 2yrs for dishonouring Bangabandhu


Latest News
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
First batch of Russian Covid vaccine arrives in Iran
Narail court verdict against Tarique 'motivated’: BNP
BRU flag desecration case: 19 teachers and officials’ bail granted
21 named for Ekushey Padak
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26
Stocks end week on positive note
Vested quarter conspiring over COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque
'Eminent citizens' complaints to make EC controversial'
BSC to buy six tankers for transporting LNG
Most Read News
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Ex-BNP MP among 50 jailed in Hasina's convoy attack case
Gulshan Club's thriving winter squash!
Facebook disrupted in Myanmar
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
UN chief warns coup must fail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft