Standard Bank’s ex-MD, 7 others sued

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Thursday filed a case against eight people, including a former managing director (MD) of Standard Bank (SB), for embezzling Tk 4 crore.

ACC Assistant Director Muhammad Joynal Abedin filed the case at the ACC Integrated District Office,

Dhaka-1. The accused are - Socheton Sahajjo Sangstha's Executive Director Jesmin Rashid, its President Hasna Hena and Secretary Nasrin Akter, former manager of Standard bank's Pragati Sarani branch (currently VP and Manager of Premier Bank's Nikunjo Branch) Shooiab Mahmud Tuhin, Senior Executive Officer Sheikh Mohammad Monsurul Karim, MD of Chittagong Stock Exchange (former MD and CEO of SB, main branch) Mamunur Rashid, additional MD Tarikul Azam, former VP and ARCD of SB, main branch

They withdrew the money in name of a non-existent NGO.

According to ACC investigation, the accused siphoned off the money intended for distribution among small entrepreneurs. -UNB







