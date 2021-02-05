

Tarique jailed for 2yrs for dishonouring Bangabandhu

in 2014.

Narail Judicial Magistrate

Court-2 Judge Amatul Morsheda delivered the verdict on Thursday and fined him Tk 10,000. He will have to spend another six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine. Tarique Rahman is currently staying in London.

According to the prosecution, on December 16, 2014, Tarique dubbed Bangladesh's founding father a 'razakar' (collaborator) and "friend of Pakistan" in his speech at a banquet hall in London. His comments were later published in some Bangladeshi national dailies, triggering criticism and demands for his punishment.

Shahjahan Bishwas, former commander of Kalia Upazila Freedom Fighters' Council, filed a defamation case against Tarique on December 24 the same year.

On December 10, 2020, another defamation complaint against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique was lodged accusing them of instigating Islamist leaders to deliver anti-sculpture speeches.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh chief Junaid Babunagari, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Nayeb-e-Ameer Faizul Karim and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque and Syed Faijul Karim of Islami Shasantantra Chhatra Andolan were also named in the complaint.

According to the complaint, Islamist militants led by Khaleda Zia vandalised the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.

Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Sattyabrata Shikdar dismissed the complaint.

On December 5 last year, an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu was vandalised in Kushtia. On November 13, Islami Andolan's Karim and Hefazat's Mamunul opposed the setting up of the sculpture. -UNB











Narail, Feb 4: A court in Narail has sentenced BNP's Senior Vice Chairman Tarique Rahman to two years in jail for making derogatory statement against Bangabandhuin 2014.Narail Judicial MagistrateCourt-2 Judge Amatul Morsheda delivered the verdict on Thursday and fined him Tk 10,000. He will have to spend another six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine. Tarique Rahman is currently staying in London.According to the prosecution, on December 16, 2014, Tarique dubbed Bangladesh's founding father a 'razakar' (collaborator) and "friend of Pakistan" in his speech at a banquet hall in London. His comments were later published in some Bangladeshi national dailies, triggering criticism and demands for his punishment.Shahjahan Bishwas, former commander of Kalia Upazila Freedom Fighters' Council, filed a defamation case against Tarique on December 24 the same year.On December 10, 2020, another defamation complaint against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique was lodged accusing them of instigating Islamist leaders to deliver anti-sculpture speeches.BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh chief Junaid Babunagari, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Nayeb-e-Ameer Faizul Karim and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque and Syed Faijul Karim of Islami Shasantantra Chhatra Andolan were also named in the complaint.According to the complaint, Islamist militants led by Khaleda Zia vandalised the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Sattyabrata Shikdar dismissed the complaint.On December 5 last year, an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu was vandalised in Kushtia. On November 13, Islami Andolan's Karim and Hefazat's Mamunul opposed the setting up of the sculpture. -UNB