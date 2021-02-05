Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tarique  jailed for 2yrs for dishonouring Bangabandhu

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Tarique  jailed for 2yrs for dishonouring Bangabandhu

Tarique  jailed for 2yrs for dishonouring Bangabandhu

Narail, Feb 4: A court in Narail has sentenced BNP's Senior Vice Chairman Tarique Rahman to two years in jail for making derogatory statement against Bangabandhu
in 2014.
Narail Judicial Magistrate
Court-2 Judge Amatul Morsheda delivered the verdict on Thursday and fined him Tk 10,000. He will have to spend another six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine. Tarique Rahman is currently staying in London.
According to the prosecution, on December 16, 2014, Tarique dubbed Bangladesh's founding father a 'razakar' (collaborator) and "friend of Pakistan" in his speech at a banquet hall in London. His comments were later published in some Bangladeshi national dailies, triggering criticism and demands for his punishment.
Shahjahan Bishwas, former commander of Kalia Upazila Freedom Fighters' Council, filed a defamation case against Tarique on December 24 the same year.
On December 10, 2020, another defamation complaint against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique was lodged accusing them of instigating Islamist leaders to deliver anti-sculpture speeches.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh chief Junaid Babunagari, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Nayeb-e-Ameer Faizul Karim and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque and Syed Faijul Karim of Islami Shasantantra Chhatra Andolan were also named in the complaint.
According to the complaint, Islamist militants led by Khaleda Zia vandalised the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.
Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Sattyabrata Shikdar dismissed the complaint.
On December 5 last year, an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu was vandalised in Kushtia. On November 13, Islami Andolan's Karim and Hefazat's Mamunul opposed the setting up of the sculpture.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC asks PBI to submit updated progress report by May 6
Bumper production of cauliflowers brings smile to farmers
Influential people stockpile empty toxic chemical drums
HC starts hearing on  Sayedee’s petition
UN wants to ‘make sure’ Myanmar coup fails: Guterres
Standard Bank’s ex-MD, 7 others sued
Tk 75m financial irregularity at DU unearthed
Tarique  jailed for 2yrs for dishonouring Bangabandhu


Latest News
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
First batch of Russian Covid vaccine arrives in Iran
Narail court verdict against Tarique 'motivated’: BNP
BRU flag desecration case: 19 teachers and officials’ bail granted
21 named for Ekushey Padak
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26
Stocks end week on positive note
Vested quarter conspiring over COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque
'Eminent citizens' complaints to make EC controversial'
BSC to buy six tankers for transporting LNG
Most Read News
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Ex-BNP MP among 50 jailed in Hasina's convoy attack case
Gulshan Club's thriving winter squash!
Facebook disrupted in Myanmar
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
UN chief warns coup must fail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft