Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Involvement In PK Halder’s Corruption

BB removes ED Shah Alam, doesn’t extend SK Sur’s contract 

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

As part of punitive measures for alleged involvement in financial corruption along with Prashanta Kumar Halder, former Managing Director of People Leasing and Financial Services (PLFS), who embezzled Tk 3,600 crore from several financial institutions, Bangladesh Bank has taken action against two of its high officials.
The officials are Executive Director of Financial Institutions Division Md Shah Alam and Bangladesh Bank Adviser SK Sur Chowdhury, also a former Deputy Governor of the central bank.
Bangladesh Bank's spokesperson Md Sirajul Islam confirmed about the decision of the bank, saying that office order has been issued in this regards.
The central bank of the country has taken the move a day after the deposition of former Managing Director of International Leasing Md Rashedul Haque admitting about their involvement in corruption along with PK Halder.
Sirajul said Executive Director Humayun Kabir has been assigned to look after the Financial Institutions Division replacing Md Shah Alam. But, Shah Alam was not assigned any new responsibilities.
He also informed that SK Sur, who was serving as adviser of the bank on contract after his retirement, has already completed his contractual tenure. The authority has decided not to extend his contract any more.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC asks PBI to submit updated progress report by May 6
Bumper production of cauliflowers brings smile to farmers
Influential people stockpile empty toxic chemical drums
HC starts hearing on  Sayedee’s petition
UN wants to ‘make sure’ Myanmar coup fails: Guterres
Standard Bank’s ex-MD, 7 others sued
Tk 75m financial irregularity at DU unearthed
Tarique  jailed for 2yrs for dishonouring Bangabandhu


Latest News
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
First batch of Russian Covid vaccine arrives in Iran
Narail court verdict against Tarique 'motivated’: BNP
BRU flag desecration case: 19 teachers and officials’ bail granted
21 named for Ekushey Padak
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26
Stocks end week on positive note
Vested quarter conspiring over COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque
'Eminent citizens' complaints to make EC controversial'
BSC to buy six tankers for transporting LNG
Most Read News
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Ex-BNP MP among 50 jailed in Hasina's convoy attack case
Gulshan Club's thriving winter squash!
Facebook disrupted in Myanmar
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
UN chief warns coup must fail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft