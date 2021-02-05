BB removes ED Shah Alam, doesn’t extend SK Sur’s contract 

As part of punitive measures for alleged involvement in financial corruption along with Prashanta Kumar Halder, former Managing Director of People Leasing and Financial Services (PLFS), who embezzled Tk 3,600 crore from several financial institutions, Bangladesh Bank has taken action against two of its high officials.

The officials are Executive Director of Financial Institutions Division Md Shah Alam and Bangladesh Bank Adviser SK Sur Chowdhury, also a former Deputy Governor of the central bank.

Bangladesh Bank's spokesperson Md Sirajul Islam confirmed about the decision of the bank, saying that office order has been issued in this regards.

The central bank of the country has taken the move a day after the deposition of former Managing Director of International Leasing Md Rashedul Haque admitting about their involvement in corruption along with PK Halder.

Sirajul said Executive Director Humayun Kabir has been assigned to look after the Financial Institutions Division replacing Md Shah Alam. But, Shah Alam was not assigned any new responsibilities.

He also informed that SK Sur, who was serving as adviser of the bank on contract after his retirement, has already completed his contractual tenure. The authority has decided not to extend his contract any more.







