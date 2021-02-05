Video
Front Page

Mujib Birth Centenary 

Maldives President to attend celebration

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Diplomatic Correspondent

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will pay a visit to Dhaka between March 17 and 26 to join the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.
Bangladesh has planned to go all out with a big celebration featuring visits from heads of state and government between March 17 and 26 marking the days jointly.
Last year, the country also planned many big programmes but those were put on hold due to the outbreak of Covid-19.
"Prior to the meeting Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid will visit Bangladesh on February 8-11 to discuss migrant workers issue and bi-lateral issues and fix up the module of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's Dhaka visit in March," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.
There are about 100,000 migrant workers in the Maldives, mostly from Bangladesh, making up roughly 25 percent of the islands' total population.
This population is vulnerable to seeing a larger number of Covid-19 cases because they live in congested shared quarters and do work that does not make it possible to practice strict social distancing.
According to a UN report published in 2020 said, the Maldives had the largest proportion of migrant laborers in South Asia, roughly a third of the resident population. At least 60,000 are undocumented.
The majorities are men from Bangladesh who work in the construction and tourism industries; others come from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, and the Philippines, it said.
In 2008, the US Department of State placed Maldives on its Tier 2 Watch List for human trafficking.
Later, in 2013, Maldives narrowly escaped relegation to Tier 3 Watch List and international sanctions by US Department of State by quickly enacting Anti-Human Trafficking Act on transparent recruitment procedure.
In 2016, the Maldivian Parliament passed a law imposing three percent tax on all migrant workers' wages. This draconian law seems aimed at breaking the morale of the workers whose wages are already often not given to them for months.
"But the government failed to implement the enacted laws and the situation has not improved. The workers remain the most vulnerable section of the society and are virtually 'owned' by their employers. The situation is still deteriorating.
"The new law is discriminatory, declaring that 'it is not in the spirit of international law and the constitution that a tax is imposed on the personal income of foreign workers, the most marginalised group in society, when Maldivians do not even pay any income tax', a former ambassador told this correspondent preferring anonymity.
"We need to address the issue during the meeting," he said.
Despite such harassment, many workers cannot leave to return home due to outstanding debts to their brokers and fears of reprisal.
"The male government sent back about thousands of workers through an emergency notice, saying more workers will return home. The issue will be discussed at the foreign minister level meeting," the Foreign Ministry source said.
The Maldives claimed that they are being repatriated under a scheme undertaken by Maldivian government to push back the irregular or undocumented migrant workers, he added.
"The Foreign Minister of the Maldives called me. He said there are a number of Bangladeshis there. They want the undocumented workers to return home," earlier, the Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said told reporters.


