Verdict in Avijit murder case Feb 16

The verdict against six alleged militants, including Major (dismissed) Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haque of banned militant outfit, Ansar al Islam, in a case filed over murder of blogger Avijit Roy will be delivered on February 16.

Judge Majibur Rahman Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal on Thursday fixed the day of delivery of judgment on completion of arguments of both sides.

The court examined 28 prosecution witnesses,

out of 34.

US-based Bangladeshi science writer and blogger Avijit Roy was allegedly killed by the activists of

banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam on Feb 26 in 2015 just after he left the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka. His wife Rafida Ahmed Bonya was also injured in the attack. Bonya is now living in the United States. She suffered severe injuries when she tried to protect her husband from the attackers.

Avijit's father Prof Ajoy filed the murder case accusing unidentified assailants with Shahbagh Police Station on the next day.

The six accused are: Sayed Mohammad Ziaul Haque alias Maj (sacked) Zia, Akram Hossain Abir, Mozammel Hossain Saymon, Abu Siddiq Sohel, Arafat Rahman Siam and Shafiur Rahman Farabi. Inspector Monirul Islam of Counter Terrorism Unit, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted a charge sheet against six militants of banned Ansar al Islam on March 13 in 2019. Thirty-four people were made witnesses in the case

Law enforcers are looking for Zia and Akram as they are on the run. The rest of the accused are in jail.

The accused are leaders and activists of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) now assumed new name Ansar al Islam. On August 1 last year, the Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal in Dhaka framed charges against the six militants.









