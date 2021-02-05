

Steps taken to keep prices of essentials stable

According to sources, the Commerce Ministry has ordered and advised the businessmen to increase imports of consumer goods three months ago. Considering the corona infection, the government market regulator Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has for the first time decided to sell daily necessities online in a special packet called 'Eid Upohar.' The city dwellers will get the opportunity to buy TCB products online from home. TCB's product sales activities will be tripled.

Commerce Secretary Dr Zafor Uddin said, "Preparations are being made in advance ahead of Ramadan. This step is to prevent the price of goods from rising at that time."

He said prices of all types of essential goods will remain normal in the coming month of Ramadan. Since the government does not directly import any consumer goods, the private sector is being encouraged. It is hoped that this time all kinds of products will be sold at normal prices during Ramadan.

The Commerce Secretary said that the TCB is going to take special measures during Ramadan. If the sales of the product can be increased several times at that time, the pressure on the market will be reduced. For this reason, the activities of TCB will be increased.

However, TCB will import some essential commodities including sugar, soybean oil, onion, lentil pulses, gram and dates.

TCB sources said the corporation will stock almost 1,500 tonnes of gram and 100 tonnes of date this year. During last year's Ramadan, the corporation had sold out around 1,500 tonnes of gram, 2,400 tonnes of lentil, about 7,000 tonnes of sugar, 1,450 tonnes of edible oil and 60 tonnes of dates.

The corporation can meet only 5 per cent of the market demands while the private importers supply the lion portion of the market demands.

Earlier, at a programme with the country's business leaders at TCB building, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi also alerted the importers asking them not to hike the prices of essentials during the holy month of Ramadan.

The importers of daily essentials also assured the Minister of not hiking the prices of commodities during the holy Ramadan.

TCB will start selling commodities through 174 open trucks and 3,000 dealers 10 days before Ramadan.

In Dhaka, there will be 25 trucks, 10 in Chittagong, five in each divisional city while two in each upazila.

The locations in the capital where these items will be sold through TCB trucks are in front of Press Club, Secretariat gate, Motijheel Shapla Square, Dainik Bangla Moor, Shantinagar Mazar, Shajahanpur Bazar, Basabo Bazar, Chhapra Mosque and Palassey Bazar, Rampura Bazar, Agargaon Sheorapara Bazar, Muktijuddha Market-Mirpur 1, Mohammadpur Town Hall and Jigatola Kancha Bazar Market, Mirpur 1 Gol Chattar, Khamar Bari, Ittefaq Moor, Dilkhusha, New Market, Science Lab, Kalabagan, Jurain, Shonir Akhra, Kolmilota Bazar, Malibagh Bazar, Mohakhali Bazar, Kochukhet Bazar and Taltola Bazar in Khilgaon.

Sources said that with the month of holy Ramadan looming, unscrupulous traders may create artificial crises, including stockpiling of commodities, to raise prices.

For this reason, keeping the prices of goods normal during the month of Ramadan is the biggest challenge for the government at the moment.

According to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the top ten products imported last month were unrefined sugar, palm oil, soybean oil, milk and dairy products, ginger, dried chilli, wheat, rice, lentils and onions. Besides, garlic, tea, oilseeds and turmeric have been imported.

Mohammad Ali Bhutto, general secretary of Moulvibazar Edible Oil Traders Association in the capital told the Daily Observer that edible oil is imported from Malaysia and Indonesia as per the demand. Oil demand declined last year due to the corona, but is now rising. The demand for oil will increase further in the coming Ramadan. Due to this, the price of oil is going up a bit.

He said the mills owners are increasing imports ahead of holy Ramadan. Hopefully, oil prices will remain normal during Ramadan. If the price of edible oil rises in the international market, it will have an impact on the domestic market.







