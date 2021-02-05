Teen gang leader Sakib sent to jail

Savar teen gang leader Sakib Hossain accused in the Savar schoolgirl Nila Roy murder case was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Thursday after a one-day remand.

On Thursday Senior Judicial Magistrate Kamrunnahar of Dhaka passed the order after Savar Police Inspector Nirmal Kumar Das, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court.

On February 1, Saver police arrested the teen gang leader Sakib from Maddya Para area of Savar municipal area in the sensational case.

Accused Sakib Hossain is the son of Savar Poura Awami League's Joint General Secretary Sirajul Islam Shiru.

With this, five accused in the case have been arrested in four months into the killing. The other arrested are Mizanur Rahman, his parents and Selim Palwan.

Daughter of Narayan Roy of Kazi Mukma Para in Savar, Nila Roy, 14, was a 10th grader of a local school.