Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Savar Schoolgirl Nila Murder

Teen gang leader Sakib sent to jail

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Court Correspondent

Savar teen gang leader Sakib Hossain accused in the Savar schoolgirl Nila Roy murder case was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Thursday after a one-day remand.
On Thursday Senior Judicial Magistrate   Kamrunnahar of Dhaka passed the order after Savar Police Inspector Nirmal Kumar Das, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court.
On February 1, Saver police arrested the teen gang leader Sakib from Maddya Para area of Savar municipal area in the sensational case.
Accused Sakib Hossain is the son of Savar Poura Awami League's Joint General Secretary Sirajul Islam Shiru.
With this, five accused in the case have been arrested in four months into the killing. The other arrested are Mizanur Rahman, his parents and Selim Palwan.
Daughter of Narayan Roy of Kazi Mukma Para in Savar, Nila Roy, 14, was a 10th grader of a local school.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teen gang leader Sakib sent to jail
Hasina’s convoy attack verdict reflects govt desire, says BNP
Farmers’ protest: Delhi police lodges FIR against Greta Thunberg
Quader for staying united to face evil forces
Sunamganj journalist assault: 1 more held
Govt mulling legal action against Al Jazeera, says: Momen
Dropped leaders accuse  BCL Prez, GS of gross violation of rules
Husband gets life term for killing wife


Latest News
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
First batch of Russian Covid vaccine arrives in Iran
Narail court verdict against Tarique 'motivated’: BNP
BRU flag desecration case: 19 teachers and officials’ bail granted
21 named for Ekushey Padak
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26
Stocks end week on positive note
Vested quarter conspiring over COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque
'Eminent citizens' complaints to make EC controversial'
BSC to buy six tankers for transporting LNG
Most Read News
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Ex-BNP MP among 50 jailed in Hasina's convoy attack case
Gulshan Club's thriving winter squash!
Facebook disrupted in Myanmar
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
UN chief warns coup must fail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft