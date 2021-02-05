Video
Friday, 5 February, 2021
Hasina’s convoy attack verdict reflects govt desire, says BNP

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

BNP on Thursday alleged that the government's desire has been reflected in the lower court's verdict in a case filed over the attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy in Satkhira in 2002.
"Awami League has indulged in a game of taking revenge on its opponents using this false case as an additional attorney general and three deputy attorney generals were sent to Satkhira from Dhaka to turn the case in favour of them which is unprecedented," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he said the four officials stayed in Satkhira for a long time to ensure the punishment as per the wish of the government and the Prime Minister.
"The PP and APPS deal with the cases at the district level. The presence of an additional and three deputy attorney generals in Satkhira has manifested that they went there to fulfill Sheikh Hasina's wishes and it has been done."    -UNB


