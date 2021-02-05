Video
Farmers’ protest: Delhi police lodges FIR against Greta Thunberg

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Delhi police on Thursday lodged an FIR against teen climate campaigner Greta Thunberg's tweets supporting the farmers' protest, reports NDTV. She has been accused of "criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity" through her tweets regarding the farmers protest in India.
"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the foreign ministry of India shared in a statement earlier this week.
Thunberg's tweets supporting the protest near Delhi against the three new farm laws are among many notable posts expressing international concern and voicing support of the agitation that began late-November last year.
Soon after Delhi police lodged the FIR, Greta Thunberg tweeted "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest." In a separate tweet, she also shared a "toolkit" advising people on how to show solidarity with the protests.
Greta's first tweet was on Tuesday night, soon after pop-star Rihanna posted a one-line comment sharing a CNN story of the protest.    -Agencies


