Demand for release of BD fishermen jailed in Qatar

Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants (BCSM), an organization of rights bodies working in migration sector, on Thursday demanded immediate and unconditional release of four Bangladeshi fishermen who were detained and convicted in Qatar for illegal trespass.

The Qatari authorities arrested the four Bangladeshi fishermen and sentenced them to three months' imprisonment with hefty fines and deportation to Bangladesh, according to the BCSM.

In a statement, BCSM claimed Bahrain Human Rights Watch Society (BHRWS) informed them that the fishermen were held in prison for at least four months. During their trial, the persons didn't get access to translators.

The BHRWS and Professional Fishermen Society (FPS) of Bahrain also urged Qatari government to release the workers immediately. BHRWS confirmed that at the time of their arrest, the expatriates were fishing in the Bahraini territorial water.

It was also alleged that Qatar endangered the health of these detained men as Covid-19 had already been detected in the country's central prison, it said.

It is said while several Bahraini nationals were released by the Qataris who were detained for the same offence, Bangladeshi nationals were detained, prosecuted and imprisoned.

