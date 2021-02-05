Eight cancer hospitals in 8 dists at a cost of Tk 2,500cr soon

Eight cancer hospitals are being set up in eight divisions of the country at a cost of Tk 2,500 crore. There will be treatment for heart and kidney and cancer diseases, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

He came up with the remark as chief guest at a discussion on the occasion of World Cancer Day at the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali on Thursday.

The Health Minister said, "After the opening of these hospitals, patients of other divisions do not have to come to Dhaka for treatment. Activities for setting up these hospitals have already started."

Referring to the high cost of cancer treatment, the Health Minister said, "So many people come to Dhaka for cancer treatment with relatives. The treatment takes a lot of time, this treatment is also expensive. Once the hospitals are built, people from other divisions will not have to suffer. Eight hospitals will have about 1,000 beds. This will largely eliminate the difficulty of getting treatment for this disease. That is why we are trying to build these hospitals."

The meeting was chaired by Prof Kazi Mushtaq Hossain, director of the hospital while Secretary of Health Services Department under the Ministry of Health Abdul Mannan, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Additional Secretary of Health Education and Family Welfare Shah Alam, President of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin were present as special guests.





