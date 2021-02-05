RAB seizes VoIP equipment worth Tk 5cr

RAB officials have seized Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) equipment worth around Tk five crore and arrested three persons from different areas in Dhaka.

The arrestees are: Kazi MM Mahmud alias Chhoton (32), Rakib Hasan (30) and Babar Uddin (30). Acting on a tip-off, RAB members -- assisted by BTRC officials -- raided a shop named Talha Enterprise at New Market area at 2:00pm on Wednesday and arrested Rakib and Babar, RAB-10 commanding officer Mahfuzur Rahman told a press briefing at RAB media centre.





