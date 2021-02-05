‘Friendship’ building 30-bed hospital for Rohingyas in Ukhiya

Giving emphasis on the increasing health risk issues of Rohingyas living in congested camps of Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar and the local people the development organization, Friendship, has started building a 30-bed hospital at Balukhali of the upazila with the financial support of the government of France.

A press release issued by Friendship on Thursday said French Ambassador in Dhaka Jean-Marin Schuh on Thursday inaugurated the construction works of the hospital. Co-Chair of Friendship International Marc Elvinger, Friendship's Chief Operating Officer Iftekhar Uddin Mahmud and Chief Finance Officer Shameem Reza were present at the programme. Ambassador Jean-Marin Schuh said as a result of sheltering the displaced Rohingya Bangladesh is facing many challenges. Therefore, France has stood beside Bangladesh and come forward with various humanitarian assistances. As a part of it, the hospital is being established.





