Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bangladesh-Myanmar talks on Rohingya repatriation deferred

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh-Myanmar talks on Rohingya repatriation has been deferred due to the changed situation in Myanmar, Foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"Yes, it's deferred due to the current domestic situation in Myanmar," a diplomat said on Thursday without elaborating.
According to him, a new date for the DG-level talks will be fixed once the new interim government in Myanmar becomes functional fully. The meeting was scheduled to take place on Thursday (yesterday).
Foreign Minister Momen told the media on Wednesday that Dhaka has not been able to establish contact with Myanmar authorities in Naypyidaw. Therefore, officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been trying to contact the Chinese and Myanmar ambassadors in Dhaka, however, Dhaka received information in this regard on Thursday noon, the official said.
However, Bangladesh wants to continue the repatriation process. We had an agreement with the government, not any person in Myanmar. Earlier in the 1980s and 90s, we had repatriated Rohingyas when there was a military regime, Momen cleared. Meanwhile, the Myanmar military took control of the country, which gave rise to fears that the repatriation will be delayed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Demand for release of BD fishermen jailed in Qatar
Metro rail construction works coupled with traffic gridlock
Eight cancer hospitals in 8 dists at a cost of Tk 2,500cr soon
RAB seizes VoIP equipment worth Tk 5cr
‘Friendship’ building 30-bed hospital for Rohingyas in Ukhiya
Bangladesh-Myanmar talks on Rohingya repatriation deferred
BNP seeks explanation from govt
Accused Dihan denied bail


Latest News
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
First batch of Russian Covid vaccine arrives in Iran
Narail court verdict against Tarique 'motivated’: BNP
BRU flag desecration case: 19 teachers and officials’ bail granted
21 named for Ekushey Padak
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26
Stocks end week on positive note
Vested quarter conspiring over COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque
'Eminent citizens' complaints to make EC controversial'
BSC to buy six tankers for transporting LNG
Most Read News
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Ex-BNP MP among 50 jailed in Hasina's convoy attack case
Gulshan Club's thriving winter squash!
Facebook disrupted in Myanmar
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
UN chief warns coup must fail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft