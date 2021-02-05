Bangladesh-Myanmar talks on Rohingya repatriation deferred

Bangladesh-Myanmar talks on Rohingya repatriation has been deferred due to the changed situation in Myanmar, Foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"Yes, it's deferred due to the current domestic situation in Myanmar," a diplomat said on Thursday without elaborating.

According to him, a new date for the DG-level talks will be fixed once the new interim government in Myanmar becomes functional fully. The meeting was scheduled to take place on Thursday (yesterday).

Foreign Minister Momen told the media on Wednesday that Dhaka has not been able to establish contact with Myanmar authorities in Naypyidaw. Therefore, officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been trying to contact the Chinese and Myanmar ambassadors in Dhaka, however, Dhaka received information in this regard on Thursday noon, the official said.

However, Bangladesh wants to continue the repatriation process. We had an agreement with the government, not any person in Myanmar. Earlier in the 1980s and 90s, we had repatriated Rohingyas when there was a military regime, Momen cleared. Meanwhile, the Myanmar military took control of the country, which gave rise to fears that the repatriation will be delayed.









