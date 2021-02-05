Video
Home Back Page

Al Jazeera Report

BNP seeks explanation from govt

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Expressing deep concern over the report aired by Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera on Bangladesh, BNP has sought an "acceptable and credible" explanation from the government over it.
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the demand through a statement on Thursday.
"Al Jazeera broadcast a report titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men' on February 1, which embarrassed and disturbed the people of Bangladesh. BNP is also deeply worried about the country's people over the matter," the statement reads.
It alleged that the government has tried to refute the report only through its statement and political rhetoric instead of giving people a clear explanation about each of the allegations raised in the report.
"It has made people more concerned and deepened their anxiety over the allegations."
The statement said: "Like the country's people, BNP is also waiting to get an acceptable and credible explanation from the government on every issue mentioned in the report."
Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry in a statement termed the Al Jazeera report "All the Prime Minister's Men" as "false, defamatory and a politically motivated smear campaign.     -Agencies


