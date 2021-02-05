Accused Dihan denied bail

A Dhaka court on Thursday rejected bail prayer of Iftekhar Fardin Dihan, the lone accused in the case filed over the rape and murder of an 'O' level student of Mastermind School in Kalabagan area, Anushka.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order after a hearing on the bail prayer,

Anushka Amin Arna was allegedly killed following rape at Kalabagan by Iftekhar Fardin Dihan and some of his friends on January 7. Kalabagan police arrested four people, including main accused in the incident Dihan, immediately after the incident.









