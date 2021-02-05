PM asks agronomists to research more to expand market



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiling the cover of a book titled '100 Krishi Projukti Atlas' at a function held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre through a videoconference from Ganabhaban on Thursday. photo : pid

"It's essential to conduct more research on our local fruits. We need to expand the market of local [agricultural] items, conducting more research on those. I think our local items are tastier," she said while unveiling the cover of a book titled '100 Krishi Projukti Atlas' at a function in Dhaka.

The Prime Minister unwrapped the cover of the Atlas and then addressed the event held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre through a videoconference from her official residence Gono Bhaban.

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) published the Atlas with 100 agricultural technologies, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Hasina said the retirement age in government services has appeared as a problem for those who are engaged in research. "We need to do something for the agricultural scientists. We want to give them more incentives," she said, asking the authorities concerned to place proposals over how the incentives can be given to the scientists.

Noting that the government is giving importance to agriculture, she said they want to give more scopes for agricultural researchers.

The Prime Minister asked the researchers to prepare the crop zoning map identifying the high-yielding zones across the country.

Presided over by Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, the event was addressed by Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture Ministry Matia Chowdhury, Agriculture Senior Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam and BARC Executive Chairman Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar.

A documentary over the 100 agricultural technologies was screened at the function. Agricultural scientists, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and field-level agriculture officers were connected with the virtual function. -UNB







