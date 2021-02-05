Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Curbing Air Pollution in City

HC issues 3 new directives

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday issued three new directives including taking necessary steps to spray water from vehicles on the roads at the city's entry points - Gabotli, Jatrabari, Purbachal, Keraniganj and Tongi.
The court asked the Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defense to do it apart from their main duty of putting out fires.
The Managing Director of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) was ordered to take measures to supply sufficient water to Dhaka city corporation authorities for spraying it on the streets.
The court also asked Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) to spray water on the roads in a manner so that it also covers the small trees planted on road islands to reduce air pollution.
The HC bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the directives while hearing the writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).
It also directed the authorities to submit separate reports after complying with the directives in 30 days.
Expressing concern over the current levels of air pollution in Dhaka, the HC said during the hearing that if the current level of air pollution is not reduced, public health will be at risk.
Before starting the hearing, DNCC and DSCC submitted two separate compliance reports to the HC bench.
The two-city corporation said they are facing shortage of vehicles and supply of water from Dhaka Wasa for spraying water on the streets.
On November 24 in 2020, the same High Court asked the authorities about what steps they had taken on the nine directives it had issued early this year to curb air pollution in Dhaka.
Earlier in January the same year, another HC bench ordered the government to reduce air pollution in and around the capital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Demand for release of BD fishermen jailed in Qatar
Metro rail construction works coupled with traffic gridlock
Eight cancer hospitals in 8 dists at a cost of Tk 2,500cr soon
RAB seizes VoIP equipment worth Tk 5cr
‘Friendship’ building 30-bed hospital for Rohingyas in Ukhiya
Bangladesh-Myanmar talks on Rohingya repatriation deferred
BNP seeks explanation from govt
Accused Dihan denied bail


Latest News
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
First batch of Russian Covid vaccine arrives in Iran
Narail court verdict against Tarique 'motivated’: BNP
BRU flag desecration case: 19 teachers and officials’ bail granted
21 named for Ekushey Padak
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26
Stocks end week on positive note
Vested quarter conspiring over COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque
'Eminent citizens' complaints to make EC controversial'
BSC to buy six tankers for transporting LNG
Most Read News
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Ex-BNP MP among 50 jailed in Hasina's convoy attack case
Gulshan Club's thriving winter squash!
Facebook disrupted in Myanmar
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
UN chief warns coup must fail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft