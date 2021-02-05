HC issues 3 new directives

The High Court (HC) on Thursday issued three new directives including taking necessary steps to spray water from vehicles on the roads at the city's entry points - Gabotli, Jatrabari, Purbachal, Keraniganj and Tongi.

The court asked the Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defense to do it apart from their main duty of putting out fires.

The Managing Director of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) was ordered to take measures to supply sufficient water to Dhaka city corporation authorities for spraying it on the streets.

The court also asked Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) to spray water on the roads in a manner so that it also covers the small trees planted on road islands to reduce air pollution.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the directives while hearing the writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

It also directed the authorities to submit separate reports after complying with the directives in 30 days.

Expressing concern over the current levels of air pollution in Dhaka, the HC said during the hearing that if the current level of air pollution is not reduced, public health will be at risk.

Before starting the hearing, DNCC and DSCC submitted two separate compliance reports to the HC bench.

The two-city corporation said they are facing shortage of vehicles and supply of water from Dhaka Wasa for spraying water on the streets.

On November 24 in 2020, the same High Court asked the authorities about what steps they had taken on the nine directives it had issued early this year to curb air pollution in Dhaka.

Earlier in January the same year, another HC bench ordered the government to reduce air pollution in and around the capital.







