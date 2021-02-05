Video
Habiganj to get a Shaheed Minar by Feb 21

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

HABIGANJ, Feb 04: Habiganj is all set to get a Shaheed Minar ahead of Language Martyrs' Day on February 21.
Shaheed Minar is a national monument established in Dhaka to commemorate those killed during the 1952 Bengali Language Movement.
Every year on February 21, people visit the Shaheed Minar in Dhaka to pay homage to the martyrs of the Language Movement, marking 'Amar Ekushey' and Language Martyrs' Day.
Quamrul Hasan, deputy commissioner of Habiganj district, said construction work of the Shaheed Minar began Wednesday near the District Collectorate building under the supervision of the local administration.
On March 17, 2020, advocate Mohamamd Abu Zahir, MP of Habiganj-3 constituency, laid the foundation stone of the monument.
"Following the demand of local residents, the local administration has taken the initiative to construct a Shaheed Minar in the district," said Quamrul Hasan.
Already Tk 6 lakh has been allocated for the project that is expected to cost Tk 15 lakh, the deputy commissioner said.
"Hopefully, the Shaheed Minar will be ready before Language Martyrs' Day so that people in the district can pay tributes to the national heroes on February 21," he added.
Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury, former chairman of Habiganj municipality, said, "In the 60s, a Shaheed Minar was built at Brindaban Government College but during the Liberation War, Pakistani armed forces destroyed it. Later it was built again there after Independence."



