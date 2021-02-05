

Chairman of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research





Prof Dr Md Aftab Ali Shaikh, Chairman of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR), Prof Dr Sadequl Arefin, Vice-Chancellor of Barishal University, Mohammad Shaokat Ali, Member (Admin and Finance) of BCSIR, Shah Abdul Tariq, Secretary of BCSIR and other high officials of BCSIR and Barishal University, attend a MoU signing ceremony on Thursday at BCSIR in the capital. According to this MoU, students and researchers of Barishal University will get access to use the modern scientific equipment of BCSIR for the advance level research activities. photo: observer