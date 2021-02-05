Video
Bamboo-made handicraft starts regaining heritage in Narsingdi

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

NARSINGDI, Feb 4: The bamboo made handicrafts have become popular again among the common people to flourish the sector and bring fortune for hundreds of the unemployed rural skill craftsman of the district.
The plastic-made showpieces and goods of daily life use gradually had replaced the handicraft made of natural fibres including bamboo and cane because of their cost effectiveness, forcing ouster of hundreds of their skillful jobs that they inherited from their forefathers.
But the craftsmen say the people visibly started valuing their artistic skills, reviving the heritage.
Once, the Narsingdi district was a rich heritage of traditional handicrafts. A good number of skill craftsman inherited from their forefathers in the district have given a special dimension to their products.
But due to available of the attractive design plastic products in the markets, the demand of the bamboo and cane made handicrafts had decreased. At present it has reviving its popularity among the common people.
Understanding harmful impacts of using synthetic goods, common people are now showing more interest in using bamboo and cane made handicrafts instead of harmful synthetic goods and the private sectors entrepreneurs have been producing the demandable and popularizing items.
Craftsman mainly living in the village producing various handicrafts by using bamboo and cane and they are becoming self reliance by adopting the profession.
A number of unemployed young girls, distressed women and divorces have also engaged themselves with the profession and proved that handicrafts as a very effective profession in combating poverty and achieving economic well being in the rural areas.
Entrepreneurs Safaly 40 and her 18 years daughter Parul Begum of patoli union of Belaboupazila has set an example in reviving the lost aristocracy of producing various bamboo and cane made charming handicrafts including beds, fruits trays baskets , phooldani, mora, ashtray and flute.
Like Safaly, house wife Habiba, Fetama Bina Rani, widow Khohinur, Rajia, Sofia and Young girl Hosna and Minoti Das of Shibpurupazila narrated their stories toNews Today of achieving self-reliance by producing handicrafts in the recent period.        -BSS


