Woman gives birth at stairwell of Netrakona hospital

NETRAKONA, Feb 4: A woman gave birth to a baby boy in the stairwell of a hospital in Netrakona district due to reported negligence of doctors and staff.

The incident took place at Mohanganj Government Hospital on Wednesday morning.

The relatives of the patient identified as Alpana, 27, wife of Manik Mia of Khaliajuri upazila of the district, said Alpana was taken to the hospital following labour pain around 9:00am.

Later, the doctors sent her to the labour ward under emergency department of the hospital.

Without providing any treatment there, the doctors referred her to Mymensingh Medical College.

When the relatives of the Alpana were taking her downstairs through the stairs, she gave birth to a baby boy on the first floor flight of stairs via normal delivery.

Later, the doctors admitted her to the hospital.

Dr Subir Sarkar, resident medical officer of the hospital, said "Three people including Dr. Maruful Alam Talukdar, Nurse Rina Paal and Shilpi Rani Kaur-who were on duty during the incident, have been show-caused."

Both the mother and baby boy are doing well and got discharged from the hospital on Wednesday evening. -UNB





