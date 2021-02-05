Video
Fire guts 50 shops in Ctg Shitalpur Bogula Bazar

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 04: A fire broke out at Shitalpur Bogula Bazar in the Sitakunda area of Chattogram on Wednesday night. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
However, at least 50 shops have been gutted in the blaze, officials said Thursday.
Fire officials said that the fire started around 8.30 pm at a shop belonging to a person named Jalil Membar, and soon spread to adjoining shops.
"As soon as were alerted, two fire engines, one from Kumia Fire Service and another from Civil Defense and Navy Fire Service, were rushed to the spot," an official said.
The fire was brought under control soon, but by then at least 50 shops, including rice mills, furniture showrooms and tea stalls had been gutted, he added.
A probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, the official said.
Affected shops owners have claimed that the estimated loss caused by the fire could be around Tk 50 lakh.


