

Former NDC principal Fr Joseph Peixotto passes away

Notre Dame University Bangladesh (NDUB) confirmed the matter in a Facebook post.

The American priest first came to East Pakistan in 1962 and was a teacher of science at Notre Dame College for 34 years. He served as principal of Notre Dame College for 24 years. Since 2014, Fr Peixotto has held the post of treasurer of Notre Dame University Bangladesh.

Through his many years as teacher and administrator, Fr Peixotto was a member of numerous committees and advisory boards for the Government of Bangladesh and the Catholic Archdiocese of Dhaka.

He offered advice and support to the boards and administrations of St Gregory High School and College, Luxmibazar, Dhaka, St Placid School and College, Chittagong, St Philip High School and College in Dinajpur and Udayan High School in Barisal, and various other schools and institutes throughout Bangladesh.

Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated around midday at the Holy Cross Scholasticate Chapel in Banasree.

The body will be taken to the shared campus of Notre Dame College and Notre Dame University Bangladesh, Motijheel, for viewing and prayers by faculty, staff, students and well-wishers of the two institutes.



