Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 February, 2021, 6:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Former NDC principal Fr Joseph Peixotto passes away

Published : Friday, 5 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Former NDC principal Fr Joseph Peixotto passes away

Former NDC principal Fr Joseph Peixotto passes away

Former Notre Dame College (NDC) principal Rev Father Joseph Stephen Peixotto, CSC, a Catholic priest of the Congregation of Holy Cross, has passed away at Moreau House in Dhaka's Banasree on Thursday. He was 87.
Notre Dame University Bangladesh (NDUB) confirmed the matter in a Facebook post.
The American priest first came to East Pakistan in 1962 and was a teacher of science at Notre Dame College for 34 years. He served as principal of Notre Dame College for 24 years. Since 2014, Fr Peixotto has held the post of treasurer of Notre Dame University Bangladesh.
Through his many years as teacher and administrator, Fr Peixotto was a member of numerous committees and advisory boards for the Government of Bangladesh and the Catholic Archdiocese of Dhaka.
He offered advice and support to the boards and administrations of St Gregory High School and College, Luxmibazar, Dhaka, St Placid School and College, Chittagong, St Philip High School and College in Dinajpur and Udayan High School in Barisal, and various other schools and institutes throughout Bangladesh.
Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated around midday at the Holy Cross Scholasticate Chapel in Banasree.
The body will be taken to the shared campus of Notre Dame College and Notre Dame University Bangladesh, Motijheel, for viewing and prayers by faculty, staff, students and well-wishers of the two institutes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Habiganj to get a Shaheed Minar by Feb 21
Chairman of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research
Bamboo-made handicraft starts regaining heritage in Narsingdi
Woman gives birth at stairwell of Netrakona hospital
Fire guts 50 shops in Ctg Shitalpur Bogula Bazar
Unmanned railway crossings become death traps for Cumilla residents
Former NDC principal Fr Joseph Peixotto passes away
Ten remanded in fraud case


Latest News
Fire at Jashore Central Jail’s barrack
First batch of Russian Covid vaccine arrives in Iran
Narail court verdict against Tarique 'motivated’: BNP
BRU flag desecration case: 19 teachers and officials’ bail granted
21 named for Ekushey Padak
Creating nuisance: Over 400 teenagers detained from Hatirjheel since Jan 26
Stocks end week on positive note
Vested quarter conspiring over COVID-19 vaccines: Maleque
'Eminent citizens' complaints to make EC controversial'
BSC to buy six tankers for transporting LNG
Most Read News
Derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu: Tarique jailed for 2 yrs
Ex-BNP MP among 50 jailed in Hasina's convoy attack case
Gulshan Club's thriving winter squash!
Facebook disrupted in Myanmar
Bengali-origin Muslims are very communal, says Assam minister
Mehidy's maiden ton guides Bangladesh to 430
Bangladesh, India must jointly explore untapped avenues
Four Bangladeshis injured in Canada shooting
Bangladesh 328/7 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st Test
UN chief warns coup must fail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft