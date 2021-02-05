

Take firm stance on project delay, cost hike



Delaying of mega projects from being completed in time and shooting up of their costs are not new phenomenon in Bangladesh. The pandemic hit last year was completely different and should not be considered a normal year.



However, this is not the first time that the premiere has voiced her displeasure over project delays and extra costs. In December of last year it was reported that throughout the second half of 2020, scores of proposals for extending deadline for completion of government projects and raising their costs were approved at ECNEC meetings. Some of the projects saw their deadline extended for four or five times.



To cite an example, the Tk 5,248.06-crore project, taken up by Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA), was scheduled to be completed in June 2020. Now, the project cost has shot up to Tk 8,151.07 crore, and the fresh deadline for its completion is June 2022.



According to project documents, the key reasons behind the rise in cost are additional construction work, inclusion of new areas in the project, installation of 50 deep tube-wells, legal complications, appreciation of US dollar against taka and delay in land acquisition. Additionally, extra money was spent for various purposes, including payment of employees' salaries, consultancy fees and fuel costs.



Another glaring example of inefficiency can be observed in the LGED's rural road bridge project. The LGED took up the Tk 3,926-crore project to build 130 bridges in rural areas, so to boost the rural economy by creating commercial and employment opportunities. The 130 bridges were supposed to be built in 94 upazilas of 40 districts.



However, LGED officials did not carry out any feasibility study on about 100 of the 130 bridges. All the bridges were supposed to open by June this year but only 13 percent project work has been done so far.



The million dollars question here, how and why the government's project directors remain so blatantly inefficient and negligent in executing their professional duties?



It is not difficult to identify, who are the beneficiaries of delayed projects with additional costs in Bangladesh. The long list of corrupt individuals ranges from civil servants, project managers, suppliers, contractors, designers to procurement officers to other stake holders.



Well in tuned with the PM, we believe it is time to put an end to all types of project irregularities in Bangladesh. And it is also time to pinpoint irresponsible project directors and held them accountable for their incompetence.

