Stop negative comments on auto pass

Dear Sir

Due to the Coronavirus epidemic, all educational institutions in the country were shut down. The entire education system was later criticized. Decisions considering the situation are as timely and far-sighted. In the same way, this decision has created a wall of inequality in the society.



The students are being attacked with the curse called inequality. Social media has only increased inequality. Newsfeed has almost 100% news in the context of auto pass / auto promotion. That's what negative comments are like. The government did not deliberately decide on auto promotion. The situation is compelling. Auto pass students were also against the auto promotion decision. They wanted to prove their position with their talents and qualifications. But it was not possible due to the pressure of the situation.



Moreover, a single academic result can never be a measure of success or failure. Request to the students who have just passed HSC- Prepare yourself for the next stage i.e. admission battle without paying attention to the harsh words of the critic. Good luck to you. Explain with the admission result, you are not afraid of criticism.



Hasan Mahamud Shovo

International Medical College