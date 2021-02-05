

Survival or formal schooling: Which comes first?

Recently, several psychologists asked for the opening of all educational institutions. They are concerned about the negative impacts of lockdown on the children's mental health. Not only that, we have heard that the education ministry is planning to reopen the schools and colleges. Thankfully, it seems that the government is not in haste. It has shown farsightedness and withheld the decision later.



It appears that some critics are very upset as the government extended the closure in educational institutions. Now, the question arises: is it very much necessary to open schools and colleges at this point when millions of lives are at stake due to viral infection? Prime Minister Hasina rightly questioned the intention of the criticizers, because no one will take responsibility if something wrong happens to the students because of resuming educational activities in schools and colleges. An ancient Arabic proverb says, "A mosquito can make the lion's eye bleed." Coronavirus is that tiny venomous mosquito, which bleeds several economic giants, destroying trillion-dollar economies like the United States, China, Japan, Germany, and India.



Coronavirus pandemic has thrown an open challenge to human in the world. All types of businesses have become slowed down for fear of the life-threatening virus. Many enterprises have come to a standstill. It seems that the guardians have overlooked the threat of the virus for some unknown reason. However, if we take the statistics and the facts available attached to the Covid-19 situation, it is crystal clear that the overall picture is not as rosy as it seems. On 28 January (2021), 509 new COVID-19 cases were detected. Not only that, 15 deaths had been recorded on that day. So, the death toll rose to 8,087 with this latest development of the situation.



However, the number of the affected people has been rising till now. Moreover, Covid-19 related official data show only the tip of the iceberg. It has been said that the life of the children got affected broadly during WWII (1939-1945). German air force heavily bombarded British cities from September 1940. Throughout Great Britain, children were evacuated from dangerous places by the government. In that situation, complete school closure happened, which ultimately hampered the education process of an entire generation.



The Bengalis experienced the same stormy days in the education sector during the glorious liberation war of our country. In 1971, our schools, colleges, and universities got destroyed indiscriminately in the nine-month-long war, which deeply disturbed the study life of the then young generation. Moreover, innumerable students and teachers got killed amid this bloodshed. Presumably, there was no way to go back to the schools and colleges and resume the study activities promptly.



In the post-independence period, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman handled the situation the then education sector in a sophisticated way. He preferred the survival of the countrymen over formal schooling. Students were auto promoted to the next grade automatically.



As this article's core issue is to containing the Covid-19 pandemic, we must admit that PM Sheikh Hasina has taken several decisions in this aspect such as announcing lockdown for the educational institutions and all kinds of official activities: broadcasting awareness-building program through communication devices, and virtual platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, initiating free Covid-19 checkups in the government hospitals, giving incentive to the doctors and health workers, creating a quick response team and a special unit for the Covid-19 patients, creating exclusive media cell, monitoring the Covid-19 situation continuously, creating isolation centre for Covid-19 patients and so on.



The government allocated a large chunk of money to tackle the adverse effects of Coronavirus in different sectors of the economy. Due to the judicious decisions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has suffered much less than many other countries from Covid-19. Under this circumstance, if the virus spread among the people on a large scale due to opening the educational institutions, it would be no less than a harakiri. Authorities concerned should not underestimate the threat of the Coronavirus, and respected psychologists must understand that survival is more important than psychological health.



Last but not least, resuming all types of educational activities would just add fuel to the fire. Churchill once said, "You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks." Thanks to the authority concerned for overlooking the critics in this aspect and reviewing the decision of opening schools and colleges, which is essential to contain the spread of Covid-19.

