

China-India relations and their regional politics



At present, China and India have the worst relations in the last thirty to forty years. It has worsened since clashes between the two countries' armies on the disputed Ladakh border in the Himalayan region. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clashes. The country did not say how many Chinese soldiers were killed. Both countries have accused each other of infiltrating their territories.



After the clash on the Ladakh border, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that once in 1975, there was a clash between the two countries' armies on the Ladakh border. They have reached multiple agreements not to hold large-scale rallies on the border between the two countries. India alleges China has recently violated the agreement by gathering thousands of troops on the Ladakh border in preparation for war. China's move has had a detrimental effect on the two countries. Jaishankar, however, avoided the fact that India was also deploying a large army on the Ladakh border.



Although there were several meetings between the two countries on the border issue at the military and diplomatic levels, the stalemate did not end there. If this problem is not resolved, many analysts believe that relations between the two countries will not be normal in other areas as well.



Andy Mong, a senior fellow at the Beijing-based Centre for China and Globalization, thinks Sino-Indian relations are going through a challenging period and a big reason is India's attempt to form an anti-China alliance. India's efforts will have a detrimental effect not only on the country but also on regional stability and prosperity. He said India would benefit not only by going against China but also by improving relations with China.



The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) has come to a standstill due to the deteriorating relations between India and Pakistan. By passing SAARC, India is engaging in other sub-regional initiatives. For example, the current Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi invited the leaders of the regional body Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral, Technical and Economic Cooperation in short BIMSTEC to his swearing-in ceremony after coming to power in the second term of 2019. The five member countries of the organization are Bangladesh, India, Nepal in South Asia and Myanmar and Thailand in Southeast Asia.



Looking at India's past history, it is clear that Delhi's attempt to form a sub-regional alliance excluding Pakistan has not been very fruitful. Lack of leadership resources and institutionalization is a big reason for this. It took 17 years for BIMSTEC to establish a permanent secretariat in Dhaka. On the other hand, in 2013, Bangladesh, China, India and Myanmar took the initiative to form the Economic Corridor BCIM, but it is still in the early stages.



Analysts believe that India will move towards forming more sub-regional alliances as the initiative to revive SAARC is not visible. In particular, China is expected to focus more on building sub-regional alliances with India due to the Belt and Road Initiative.



Long before India took the initiative to form BIMSTEC, China's infrastructure development and connectivity plans sparked interest among most South Asian countries. Many analysts were already sceptical of India's success in leading the initiative due to the absence of BIMSTEC from China.



In this regard, Srinivasan, a former foreign secretary of India, said that the economies of the BIMSTEC countries have inconsistent positions as well as the economic interests of these countries. At the same time, the absence of China, Asia's largest economy, will slow down India's initiative. Because it will not be possible for any country other than China to make big investments.



Although India is reluctant to participate in China's Belt and Road Initiative, other countries in the region have not followed India, but have joined China's initiative, increasing China's influence in South Asia and the Pacific. At the same time, the bonds of friendship between China and Pakistan have been further strengthened. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a big testament to this as part of the Belt and Road Initiative.



Realizing the importance of the Belt and Road Initiative, Indian MP Subramanian Swamy said China should consider taking the Belt and Road Initiative through the Kolkata-Mumbai border rather than the Pak-India border. It is now clear that China and India have adopted competitive regional strategies in the region to mitigate each other's influence.



Since China was granted SAARC observer status in 2007, the country has shown interest in participating in SAARC activities. But due to India's disinterest, the matter could not proceed. However, SAARC's involvement in China's large investment could have strengthened the SAARC.



Due to its observer status, China has not been able to raise or discuss any proposals in any of the SAARC forums. India is not interested in giving membership to China, knowing that India will not be able to exert its influence on SAARC as it did before. However, analysts believe that if China became a member of SAARC, the economies of smaller countries in the region would benefit more.



There are several reasons for India's reluctance to allow China to play a major role in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region. India thinks that if China gets a chance to play a more active role in the region, Asia's economy will become China-centric. The main reason for India's fears is India's large trade deficit in favour of China.



Another major obstacle to the development of Sino-Indian relations is India's failure to understand Chinese diplomacy. For this reason, India-China is considered as an unpredictable player in the regional scene. In 2018, a meeting was held between Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan, China, with the aim of developing bilateral relations. China tried to raise the Kashmir issue again at the UN Security Council in early 2020. This incident gave a big shock to the strategy makers of India.



Despite the two countries taking steps to increase mutual trust in order to reduce the risk of a major conflict between the two countries, the two countries are going through a situation similar to the Cold War. The two countries are adopting various strategies against each other to reduce each other's regional influence.



It has formed an undeclared alliance with India, the United States, Japan and Australia to block China's influence in the region. In retaliation, China has built a rail link with India's neighbour Nepal. The railway line will be constructed from Tibet to Kathmandu. Through this, China-India will strengthen its position near the neck. At the same time, China is cooperating with Pakistan in various ways to strengthen its strategic position against India.



Beijing is mediating peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Afghanistan and talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar on the Rohingya issue. Through this, it has become clear that China is trying to strategically overtake India by playing a larger role in the region.



As a backward country during the Cold War, China's role in South Asian economic and security issues was very limited. But over the past four decades, reforms and the opening up of China to the world have established the country as a major superpower. At present, China's vast wealth, industrial power and military capabilities have risen to a unique height. On the other hand, India is trying to deal with China with the cooperation of other superpowers.

Md Tareq Hasan is a student of Rajshahi University



