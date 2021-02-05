Why doctors are concerned about SARS-CoV-2 Brazilian variant?

The Mutation of the virus is nothing new. Similarly, SARS-CoV-2, responsible for COVID-19, has also been mutated so many times so far. Scientists have found hundred such mutations or modifications on new coronavirus in the past year. Although the virus started to spread in January last year, scientists have seen at least four to five mutations every month since March. Such transformations are called a variant of the virus.



A mutation is a subtle change in the intracellular structure of the virus. This change can sometimes be in the construction of its RNA or DNA, and this change may be in its cover, this change may be in the feature of its protein. Such a modified virus strikes the body in the same process as the earlier virus, expressing the same symptoms. So, from the outside, we cannot observe any alteration.



But scientists found these differences by analysing the virus samples found in the infected body. Mutations or changes in the genetic code of the virus are called variants. In the last three months, three such variants of SARS-CoV-2 have spread rapidly in three countries worldwide and have affected many people. Among them, scientists are most concerned about the Variant in Brazil.



Before we try to comprehend the Brazilian variant features, we should know - why are scientists worried about the new variants? Why didn't they worry about the previous variants?



There are two reasons:

a. Most of the vaccines are made by targeting the intra-structure of the virus.



b. The resistance of the virus against the body's immunity.



Most of the vaccines of SARS-CoV-2 are made by targeting the part of the virus that attacks the cells. That is part called spike protein. Scientists have seen the three variants have the most mutations in the spike protein. As a result, the antibody produced by the vaccine can easily bypass the virus, or the antibody cannot easily detect and kill the virus. It can reduce the effectiveness of vaccines. It will also take longer for the body to understand the virus, which will spread quickly or efficiently build up resistance against the body's immunity.



That is what happened in three variants. Quickly infects many people, re-infects someone, and creates resistance to against body's natural immunity. But scientists are still unsure how ineffective the vaccines are against new variants.



Scientists have found two such variants in Brazil so far. One is called P.1, and the other is P.2. The scientific name of P.1 is 20J/501Y. V3. Scientists are concerned about the P.1 variant. P.2 is not spread much and is less likely to be fatal. The P.1 variant first appeared in Brazil in October last year. Later in December, that's variant spread so quickly in the Manaus region of the Amazonia province in the north of Brazil. Scientists have examined the victims' samples and found that the variants are 50 per cent more in the COVID-19 victims.



P.2 Variant first appeared in Brazil's ex-capital Rio de Janeiro. Later, the variants found in 11 bodies in England. But British doctors are not worried about the P.2 Variant. The P.1 variant has a lot in common with the B1128 variant found in Japan. B1128 variant found in the body of four Brazilians during a routine check-up at Tokyo's Haneda Airport in last December.



Scientists have found 17 mutations in P1 variant. Most of them are in the spike protein of the virus. More specifically, this mutation occurred in the receptor-binding domain or RBD part of the spike protein. The changes in the three positions of spike proteins are K417T, E484K, and N501Y.



Scientists created the vaccine based on the formation of these protein positions.



If the body's immunity and vaccine bypass the Brazilian variant, the virus will spread more, and the current vaccine will be easily inefficient against them. Hopefully, further research by scientists will open the way for solutions to these problems soon.

Opurbo Chowdhury is a UK based physician & writer







