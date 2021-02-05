

Awaiting to launch of Bangabandhu-2 satellite



Bangabandhu-1 is a communication satellite representing Bangladesh in the space. It plays fundamental role to run uninterrupted telecommunication system and in broadcasting television channels. The next satellite may be one that will effectively work to transmit broadband in the difficult areas and transfer high-speed data. Today there are more than 13 manners of functions of this satellite which are different from one another. Some satellites to provide internet connection, telephone connection, networking in the flying airbus, networking in the un passable areas, GPS connection and many other facilities. By this time, Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company has started taking preparation of Bangabandhu Satellite-2.



The first nano satellite by name "Annesha" travelled to the space on 2nd June 2017. Bangladesh has entered as the 57th in satellite club in the world through Bangabandhu Satellite-1. To become owner of the own satellite, Bangladesh has to invest two thousand nine hundred and two crores taka. The first ever satellite of the country Bangabandhu Satellite-1 was launched on 11th May from the Kennedy Space Centre of Florida.



Bangabandhu Satellite-1 will give coverage in all the zones of Bangladesh properly. But because of not finding orbit in suitable place the Middle East countries are not able to watch the channels through it. Their observation to this context is that the orbit is not available on demand. It needs to be vacant. An international committee determines it. In 2007 the functioning satellite first introduced in Bangladesh.



Bangabandhu Satellite construction contract: Bangladesh entered into a contract with ThalaceAllenia Space of France for construction of Bangabandhu Satellite-1 on 11 November, 2015. The total expenses is Tk.2,765 crores. The multinational Bank HSBC provides a credit amounting 1368 crores. This organization will be responsible for making structure of the satellite launching, land and space regulatory system and running two stations on the geographical layer. In order to launch the satellite and keep on the orbit (orbital route) was purchased from Russia's Intersputink. The situation of this orbital route in the space is on 119.1 E Longitude. On the basis of contract signed in January, 2015 this orbital route was purchased for approximately 219 crores BDT for a period of 15 years.



On the other hand, Bangabandhu Satellite-2 is a Geo-Stationary Satellite. It will contain 40 transponder. Bangladesh will utilize 20 out of them and the rest 20 will be for transferring to any foreign organizations.



Upon launching Bangabandhu Satellite-1 into the space a company is constituted by name and style "Bangladesh Communication Satellite Company Limited" to run it. After construction of Bangabandhu Satellite-1, on 30th March of this year it delivers ThallamAllenia Space to the launching firm by a special airbus. US Rocket builder firm Space X will launch this satellite. The Locon Nine rocket launch pad of Space X in the Kennedy Space Centre of in the Cape Canaveral of Florida, USA.



Upon launching Bangabandhu Satellite-1, the ground station of Telipara, Gazipur and Betbunia of Rangamati are ready to take control of it. The procedures of launching Bangabandhu -2 Satellite will start within three months. Bangabandhu -2 satellite will be determined in the light of experience of Bangabandhu -1 Satellite.

Dr S M Jahangir Alam is a former Commissioner of Taxes and Director of Bangabandhu Satellite.











