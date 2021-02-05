

Myanmar is back to square one as military seizes power



According to the latest democracy index compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research division of the UK-based Economist Group that publishes the prestigious Economist magazine, Myanmar was an "authoritarian regime" along with 56 other similar countries in the world. On EIU's democracy index 2020, Myanmar ranked 135thamong 167 countries.



As per EIU's classification, an authoritarian regime is a nation where political pluralism is non-existent or severely limited. These regimes may have some conventional democratic institutions but with little significance. Infringements and abuses of civil liberties are routine affairs. Media is state-owned or controlled by groups associated with the regime. Government criticism is not allowed and judiciary is not independent.



The military-drafted 2008 constitution of Myanmar provides for a power-sharing government. According to this arrangement, 25 percent seats in both chambers of parliament will be reserved for the military. That means there will be 56 unelected military-appointed members in the 224-member House of Nationalities and 110 similarly appointed members in the 440-member House of Representatives of the Assembly of the Union of Myanmar.



Apart from an effective control of Myanmar's parliament, the important ministries of home affairs, border affairs and defense will also go to the military. Bringing amendments to the articles of the constitution has also been made much harder under Myanmar's2008 constitution. It will require vote of all 75 percent members of the country's parliament and additionally a majority vote of the people of Myanmar through a nationwide referendum.



So, the military does play a significant role in Myanmar's politics. The constitution grants the army broad powers, special privileges and undemocratic representations in national institutions such as the legislature. In other democratic countries of the world, the president or the head of the state is usually the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. But in Myanmar, this important position is also retained by the army who can remove the president in times of national emergency.



Myanmar also has no judicial service commission to appoint or remove judges. So, again the same question returns: How much democracy did Myanmar actually have? Didn't military have the ultimate authority over everything in the country? However, with the landslide victory of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy in 2015 election, there was a significant push for democracy in Myanmar but that couldn't make much headway for the undemocratic provisions of the constitution.



With all critical powers in the same hands, the generals put the Nobel laureate in the front as the face of a civilian government of Myanmar and utilized her enormous charm and goodwill which were at their peak at the time to join the global community after decades of isolation for continued military rule. And Aung San Suu Kyi delivered. She did succeed in the early years after her 2015 election victory in elevating the position of Myanmar in the world and having lifted US-imposed sanctions on the country.



Under these circumstances, Myanmar's military was rather in a comfortable position with control over everything - from the executive and legislature to the judiciary and media. So, then what prompted the military to declare a state of emergency "for up to one year" by staging a coup? The army has, however, already made it clear that they will hold "another round of general elections" in Myanmar and transfer power to the winner alleging that there were large-scale irregularities in Nov. 8 election.



Myanmar's election commission, however, has rejected the allegations of widespread voter fraud in last November's general election in the country. In a lengthy statement posted on its Facebook page, the commission said that the voting was held before the election observers in an open and transparent manner and the errors and weaknesses in the voter lists could not cause any such election fraud. Election observers too have brushed aside Myanmar military's allegations about major irregularities in the election.



Like in 2015, Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party - the National League for Democracy -once again won the Nov. 8, 2020 general election by a landslide. NLD's this victory was even bigger than the one in 2015. Out of 476 seats, Aung San Suu Kyi's party captured 396 seats (outperforming its victory five years ago when it won 390 seats) while the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party or USDP got only 33 seats in the Nov. 8 election. Such a poor performance of USDP, a proxy of Myanmar's military, was viewed by many as a humiliation.



With 83 percent of total seats in the parliament after the last November's election, Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy secured a much stronger position. On the other hand, with its humiliating performance in the election, the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party found itself in a much weaker position in the parliament. With new gains in the election, it would also be a lot easier for Suu Kyi's party to bring even constitutional amendments and get them passed by the parliament while Myanmar's military found it as an existential threat to their long-held authority.



And that is something the generals of Myanmar do not want under any circumstances after ruling the country for so many years since 1948. So, they used their powers they retained seemingly with an intention to consolidate back their position. The military coup in Myanmar created the first major international challenge for the new administration of America within less than two weeks in the White House. The world is watching as to how it will handle this situation. But the US has barely any other options than to re-impose sanctions on Myanmar.



President Biden has already issued a strongly worded statement on the situation in Myanmar. "The military's seizure of power in Burma, the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials, and the declaration of a national state of emergency are a direct assault on the country's transition to democracy and the rule of law. The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack," the president said adding that "the international community should come together in one voice to press the Burmese military to immediately relinquish the power they have seized."



As for Aung San Suu Kyi, she doesn't have many friends outside Myanmar nowadays because of the way she treated the minority Rohingya community of her country. But even though fewer people will shed tears for her this time around, she still has a huge following in her country. The international community will come together anyway for the restoration of a democratic process that has already begun in Myanmar.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







