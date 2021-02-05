Gulf ramps up virus measures

DUBAI, Feb 4: The wealthy monarchies of the Gulf are intensifying coronavirus containment measures as cases jump, compounding the economic woes caused by slumping oil revenues which are the region's lifeblood.

Gulf economies have struggled as the coronavirus sapped global demand for petro products including aviation fuel, in a double hit after lockdowns they imposed at the start of the crisis wreaked financial havoc.

But after months of steadily declining infections last year, the Gulf has seen a sharp uptick in 2021, and cases across the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council bloc rose 6.6 percent in the past seven days.

In response, governments are gradually rolling out restrictions, while avoiding new lockdowns that would damage prospects for economic recovery. -AFP